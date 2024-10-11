Enlarging Laguna Blanca School Will Impact Traffic

Regarding Laguna Blanca School’s application to the County of Santa Barbara to amend its Conditional Use Permit to increase student enrollment on the Hope Ranch campus from 330 to 385 students:

The issue is not if Laguna Blanca School is a good school. The issue is does the student enrollment increase of 55 students and 12 faculty add to an already existing traffic problem in a community with only three ways to get into and out of Hope Ranch? The largest traffic jams are over a mile away from the school site at Las Palmas and Via Senda.

Does the increase in student and faculty fit in with the character of a 770-home planned neighborhood? This is land that was given to Laguna Blanca to provide for a community school in 1933 and now fewer than 15 percent of students live in Hope Ranch.

I do not agree with the student expansion of 330 to 385 students because:

• Historical Agreement: LBS was established on donated land from Harold Chase, with the condition that such donation was for a local community K-12 school, including a student limit. If LBS ceases to operate, its assets revert back to the Hope Ranch Park Homeowners Association.

• Safety Concerns: Residents are worried about increased traffic and potential safety hazards due to the addition of students and faculty. There is an existing traffic problem in Hope Ranch. During school drop-off and pick-up hours there is typically a backup of over 80 cars. Seventy-two percent of calls that go to the Fire Department are medically related and a 3-minute delay can mean life or death. Over 80 cars at two 20-minute integrals a school day is averaged over time, therefore, bottlenecks are not calculated. So please have your heart attack at the right time?

• Community Input: Residents feel that their concerns are not being adequately considered. Over the past 35 years, when LBS has wanted a change in their County of Santa Barbara CUP, the HRPHA Board has given all association members the opportunity to voice their opinion.

The County of Santa Barbara provided written notice to current Hope Ranch Neighbors (45 out of 770) as per guidelines. The three posted development signs were illegible and placed at the corner of La Paloma and Estrella. Not visible from Las Palmas.

• Traffic Congestion: Existing traffic during drop-off and pick-up times is a significant concern. The traffic backups heightened when LBS went over its 330 CUP limit to 350 students. There were no consequences for LBS regarding their CUP violation. In the past, LBS has offered staggered start and end school times, which have never been implemented.

• Alternative Locations: LBS needs to explore alternative locations for expansion. In the late 1990’s, LBS wanted to expand, and the Hope Ranch residents said no. Therefore, the school transferred the K-4 grades to its San Ysidro Property. LBS school CUP for San Ysidro permits 100 students.

• Community Character: Residents feel that the expansion will change the character and quiet nature of Hope Ranch. Why LBS would go straight to the county asking for a student increase to 385 students without input from their surrounding community is an example of LBS not being concerned about the existing rural and rustic community character. What is the 385-student number based on?