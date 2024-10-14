Annual Housing Santa Barbara Day To Offer Free Housing Resources for County Residents

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, October 14, 2024 – Residents of Santa Barbara County are invited to join Housing Santa Barbara Day 2024 on Saturday, October 19th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza. This free annual event, hosted by 2nd Story Associates, the nonprofit affiliate of the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), aims to connect community members with local affordable housing nonprofits and service providers.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in workshops covering a range of topics including Career Planning, Affordable Home Ownership, Housing Application Assistance, Down Payment Assistance, Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU), Financial Literacy and more. Additionally, there will be trolley tours showcasing affordable housing developments.

The event will also feature activities for kids and families, face painting, food and entertainment.

This year, HSBD will feature more than 30 community agencies and service providers including:

Alpha Resource Center (Alpha Family Resource Center & Alpha Family Empowerment Center)

CAUSE (Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy)

Channel Islands YMCA – Youth & Family Services

City of Santa Barbara Fire Department (Office of Emergency Services)

City of SB, Community Development Dept.

CommUnify

Department of Social Services

Disability Rights California

Domestic Violence Solutions

Family Service Agency

Gardens on Hope/Garden Court

Good Samaritan Shelter

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County

Independent Living Resource Center

League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara

New Beginnings

North Santa Barbara County United Way / AmeriCorps Partnership

Partners in Housing Solutions

PATH

People’s Self-Help Housing

Rental Housing Mediation Program

Salvation Army, Santa Barbara

Sanctuary Centers’ Integrated Health Clinic

Santa Barbara Community Housing Corporation (SBCHC)

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council

Santa Barbara County Housing & Community Development

Santa Barbara County of Behavioral Wellness

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Santa Barbara Public Library

Santa Barbara Rental Property Association

SB ACT

SBCC School of Extended Learning

Transition House

Event sponsors include Noozhawk, Santa Barbara Foundation, The Fund for Santa Barbara, Montecito Bank & Trust, F&M Bank, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and American Riviera Bank.

To learn more about this free public event, please go to https://housingsantabarbara.org/.

About 2nd Story Associates

2nd Story Associates is a nonprofit corporation created in 2007 for the purpose of funding and developing affordable housing and related social services for the benefit of low-income families, seniors and disabled members of the Santa Barbara community. For more information, visit www.2nd-story.org

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more information, please visit hacsb.org.