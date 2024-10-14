California Nature Art Museum Kicks-Off Annual Fall FUNdraiser & Online Auction

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The California Nature Art Museum’s (http://www.calnatureartmuseum.org) annual silent auction returns this fall, but this year they will also host an in-person event that puts the “FUN” into fundraising! Along with a chance to bid on several impressive artworks, this event will include a brief gallery talk by artists David Gallup & Nansi Bielanski Gallup, artist demonstration by Kevin Gleason, live music by Elias y Madeline, decadent wines from Cordon Winery, delicious bites, delectable desserts, and more! It’s the perfect way to have some Fall fun, enjoy thoughtfully curated art, and support the Museum’s mission: To inspire stewardship of nature through art and education. Online bidding goes live on October 24 and closes on November 2 at 5:00pm. Online bidders do not have to attend the event. All bidding is online and people in person do not have an advantage — except for the opportunity to take the items they won home right away! The final hours of the silent auction will close the event with different ways to bid onsite, as well as provide opportunities to bid on exclusive and delicious dessert items, which are the only items not also offered online. The evening ends with a celebratory toast to thank guests for their support.

WHO: California Nature Art Museum

WHAT: Annual Fall FUNdraiser & Online Auction

WHEN: Saturday, November 2, 3 – 5:30pm

Online Auction begins October 24

See items and bid HERE!

WHERE: 1511 B Mission Drive, Solvang

WHY: To raise funds for the California Nature

Art Museum’s programs and exhibits

Tickets are $50 per person, include entry into a drawing for a free iPad, and can be purchased here. Please visit the event page for a preview of many of the items available online in this fundraiser. For more information about this event, visit our website, email the California Nature Art Museum at info@wildlingmuseum.org or call (805) 686-8315.

For media inquiries please contact Joni Kelly, Communications Consultant at 805-886-1869 or via email at jonikellycomm@gmail.com to request additional information about the California Nature Art Museum’s Annual Fall FUNdraiser & Online Auction, to request high resolution images, or to arrange an interview with Executive Director, Stacey Otte-Demangate.