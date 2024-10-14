Partners in Education Receives Prestigious California School Boards Association Golden Bell Award

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA – Partners in Education, a non-profit organization administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office, has been awarded a 2024 Golden Bell Award by the California School Boards Association (CSBA) for its work preparing students for hands-on career opportunities. This prestigious award recognizes outstanding educational programs across the state that promote excellence in public education and support student success.

Partners in Education’s Job Readiness Training & Internship Program connects high school students from across Santa Barbara County with hands-on job training and internship opportunities, helping them develop essential skills for their future careers. The program has been instrumental in supporting students as they transition from the classroom to college and the workforce.

“Partners in Education has benefited me so much as a first generation, immigrant student. It has taught me so many useful skills and I have gained so much knowledge from it, and even gained real-life experience through an internship,” said student intern Zainab, a past Job Readiness participant.

Chelsea Duffy, Executive Director of Partners in Education, said she and her team are thrilled with this honor. “The Golden Bell Award is very special to us because it says that our program is a model worth sharing with other communities trying to help students explore and pursue their ideal career paths. We share this achievement with our volunteers and business partners, because the program is only feasible with a community effort behind it.”

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido praised the program and its impact on students: “The Job Readiness Training & Internship Program is an exemplary model of how education bridges the classroom to real-world experiences. The program equips students with essential job skills and helps build confidence for future success. I am so grateful for the team at Partners in Education, who work hard to personalize each student’s experience, making it relevant and meaningful for every single person involved.”

The Golden Bell Award will be presented to Partners in Education during the CSBA Annual Education Conference on December 5, 2024 in Anaheim.

For more information about Partners in Education and its award-winning Job Readiness Training & Internship Program, please visit partners.sbceo.org.