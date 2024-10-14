State Route 192 to Reopen Wednesday, October 23, Following Storm Damage Repair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A full closure on a small section of SR 192 between Orizaba Road and Parma Park for ongoing storm damage repair work will reopen on Wednesday, October 23.

Following the reopening of SR 192, travelers will encounter intermittent one-way reversing traffic control on State Route 192 near Parma Park to allow Caltrans to continue storm damage repair work. One-way reversing traffic control will take place Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and is expected to be complete in fall 2024.

Heavy spring rains caused a slipout resulting in the need to construct a retaining wall in this location. Due to the narrow roadway and steep terrain, the equipment requires the full use of the roadway, requiring a full closure. This full closure is also necessary to protect the safety of the traveling public and the work crew.

Credit: Courtesy

Detour and directional signs will be in place to alert the traveling public and local residents.

Travelers heading westbound on SR 192/Sycamore Canyon Road:

Turn left onto Hwy. 144/Sycamore Canyon Road. At the roundabout, take the North Salinas Street turnoff. Take northbound Hwy. 101. Exit Las Positas Road and turn right and continue to SR 192/Foothill Rd.

Travelers heading eastbound on SR 192/Foothill Rd:

Turn right onto Alamar Avenue. Turn right onto State Street. Turn left onto Las Positas. Take southbound Hwy. 101. Exit Hot Springs Road and turn left. At the roundabout, continue northbound onto Hot Springs Road. Turn left onto Sycamore Canyon Road and continue to SR 192/Sycamore Canyon Road.

The contractor for this $3.8 million project is Security Paving Company, Inc. of Westlake Village, CA.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/