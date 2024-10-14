Credit: Open Air Photo Booth

We are the busiest bees over here at the Independent this week because this Thursday we will publish our annual Best of Santa Barbara® issue!! We are putting together a big, beautiful package in print and online with all the details on the best tacos, best barber, best martial arts studios, and more in town, as voted by YOU! And there’s a party! Join us at Best Fest on Thursday, October 17, to celebrate all the best local businesses and party at the Historical Museum. Spoiler alert: It’s the BEST party in town.

Credit: Jean Sedar

Since I was at my desk much of this week, I asked a few of my Realtor friends to show me what they’ve been up to. Jean Sedar visited 3817 White Rose Lane on Thursday and told me it was one of her favorites that day. A 4 bedroom, 3 bath, Spanish contemporary home in the center of San Roque. Listed by Paula Goodwin; learn more here. Thank you, Jean!

Credit: Brianna Johnson

One broker’s open house that I especially wanted to see (don’t you hate it when work gets in the way of work?) is the gorgeous contemporary home that’s on the cover of this week’s issue: Dianne and Brianna Johnson’s listing at 1070 Oakside Way. I have a soft spot for this property. I had the privilege of visiting three times from 2018 to 2020 while this eight-home development was being built, getting to know the developers Ron and Scott Wolfe and hearing them describe the passion behind their dream of building on this particular spot and sharing their story here. There will not be any public open houses for this home, so contact Brianna and Dianne for details.

Credit: Stan Tabler

Another open house that I didn’t get to during my work week, but that I plan to check out today, is this landmark 1912 Craftsman triplex near one of Scout’s favorite spots, Orpet Park. Although to be fair, any park that Scout is currently in is one of her favorite places. Listing agent Stan Tabler promised me that there are tree-top views from all three apartments, plus the nooks, arches, and details that he knows I love in these charming older homes. 816 East Pedregosa Street is open from 1-4 today.

Credit: Jessie Sessions

I can always count on my friend Jessie Sessions to share her favorite open houses … except on a day when she’s getting a listing of her own prepped to go on the market. She was busy onsite with her photographer shooting a condominium in Goleta that will be listed soon. Here’s your behind-the-scenes peek!

Credit: Jessie Sessions

In addition to Best of Santa Barbara® season, it’s also the spookiest time of the year, with so many ways to celebrate. Here are Jessie Sessions’ daughters Josie and Jayda running through the corn maze at the pumpkin patch. And that’s before all the Halloween candy!

This week’s Indy has lots of pre-holiday activities, plus the whole story of what’s going on at the Fiesta 5. Check it out, chill out, and enjoy your Sunday!