SBART Press Luncheon: Roman Gislimberti and Nicole Schuetz Receive Athlete of the Week Awards

The Fall sports are winding down and the scramble to capture league championships and secure automatic bids into the CIF Southern Section Playoffs has reached a fever pitch.

Nicole Schuetz of Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball and Roman Gislimbert of San Marcos stood out amongst the top performers and were honored as the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Athletes of the Week at Monday’s press luncheon.

With her superstar teammate Eliana Urzua nursing an injury, Schuetz led San Marcos to victories over St. Bonaventure and Foothill Tech that clinched the Tri-Valley League title. She finished with 24 kills and five aces in the 3-2 win over St. Bonaventure. In the 3-1 victory over Foothill tech Schuetz racked up an astounding 32 kills.

Nicole Schuetz stepped up for Bishop Diego last week. Photo Credit: Victor Bryant

Gislimberti led a stout San Marcos defense as the Royals captured a 28-14 victory at Santa Paula. He finished with five tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks from his defensive end position while playing the entire game at offensive tackle.

High School Cross Country

The local high school competed in the Asics Clovis Invitational as well as the Dos Pueblos Invitational this past weekend.

The Dos Pueblos boys’ team finished in seventh place at the prestigious Clovis Invitational out of 31 schools. Cullen Gully led the way for the Chargers, finishing in eight place overall with a time of 15:28.2.

Eamon Gordon finished in 16th place for Dos Pueblos with a time of 15:35.1

“We are proud to have a 1-2 punch to take on everyone in the state,” said Dos Pueblos coach David Jackson of Gully and Gordon. “Currently our team is ranked tenth in the state and sixth in the Southern Section.”

On the girls’ side, Cate Bishop and Vienza Machuka finished in 24th and 31st place respectively with times of 19:38.9 and 19:50.6.

For San Marcos four runners finished among the top 34, including Sofi Hernandez (20:25.8, 29th), Melina Vela (20:29.2, 31st), Elsie Tuttle (20:31.8, 32nd) and Colette Keller (20:37.3, 34th).

Ben Callanan led the way for the San Marcos boys finishing in 61st place with a time of 16:28.6.

The Dons received an outstanding performance from Nico Tasso, who finished in eighth place in the Large School Yellow Section with a 16:02.8.

The Santa Barbara girls were led by Madeleine Van Bebber who finished in 49th-place after recording a time of 20:56.7.

The Dos Pueblos Invitational was highlighted by the duo of Dane Kosek and Declan Marston, who finished first and second, respectively, in the freshman boys race to lead their team to a first-place finish.

Abby Chow and Gwen Shea led the Dos Pueblos Freshman girls to a second place finish.