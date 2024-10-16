After-School Program

Santa Barbara Zoo

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

Runner-Up: Interact Theatre School

Children’s Clothing Store

Toy Store

Chicken Little

chickenlittlekids.com

Every time she shops at Chicken Little for her grandchildren, Indy reader Nita R. walks out with something special. “An essential for the baby, a little toy or outfit for the 4-year-old — the staff help me find just the right thing,” she said. “I actually look forward to going in.” Rebecca C. discovered the family-run store when her baby came out bigger than expected and none of her outfits worked for the newborn photoshoot. “I’ve been back many times since,” she said, appreciating Chicken Little’s variety of toys, the quality they carry, and the ages they span. “Puzzles, books, and learning-centered toys too.” Among all the stuffies and train sets, they also sell the necessities, from car seats and strollers, to bottles and pacifiers.

Runner-Up (Children’s Clothing Store): Happy Little Hippo

Runner-Up (Toy Store): MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation

Daycare Facilities

Rainbow School

rainbowschoolsb.com

The Rainbow School in Goleta, which offers infant care on up to summer camps, is your kid’s “home away from home,” the teachers there like to say. “We offer a well-supervised, age-appropriate environment where children develop learning and socialization skills, as well as fulfill their need for physical activity and self-control,” the school states. “Working and busy parents can be confident that their children are being affectionately cared for in challenging, safe, and secure surroundings.” Jennifer N.’s daughter started when she was just six months old and recently graduated from the preschool program. “The teachers here are so caring and nice!” she said. “My daughter has learned and grown so much from coming here.”

Runner-Up: Little Angels Preschool

Dog Trainer

K-Nine Solutions

kninesolutions.com

Eric Smith and his crew at K-Nine Solutions are so good at training dogs — and people — that their clients are ready to canonize them. “They work miracles,” swears reader Amy P. “We believe the relationship comes first, and the training will easily follow,” said Smith of his methods. “Therefore, we teach a ‘train as you live’ philosophy.” Dogs don’t live in a dogs’ world, he explained. They live in a humans’ world. “If we fail to teach them how to live with us, I wholeheartedly believe that we are failing our dogs.” Seeing improvements on both ends of the leash, with clients finally getting the dog they wanted, makes his job purposeful, said Smith. “They put in the work and they reap the rewards,” he said. “It works every time.”

Runner-Up: Anne Swan, Perfect Puppy Academy

Pediatrician

Children’s Medical Clinic

Children’s Medical Clinic | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

childrenssb.com

No kid wants to visit the doctor. But if they must, what’s a more comforting setting than a California-style bungalow filled with physicians who have helped and healed Santa Barbara children for the last 100 years? “We are celebrating our centennial this year!” Dr. Brian Santacrose was pleased to announce. “I am so happy and proud to be part of such a long and rich history of pediatric care in our community.” Rebecca C. said she and her children “have experienced nothing but the best, most thorough, and thoughtful care from all of the doctors at Children’s Medical Clinic. We have also been given excellent referrals for specialists when needed,” she said. “I leave every visit feeling like my concerns have been addressed.”

Runner-Up: Dr. Daniel Brennan

Pet Boarding

Dioji K-9 Resort & Athletic Club

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

dioji.com

“While we are known in the community for our cage-free boarding where pups can run, play, and swim all day, and then snuggle up with a human at night in one of our Signature Social Suites, this past year we were thrilled to add a second boarding option,” said Dioji owner Jeannie Wendel. “Our new Private Luxury Suites cater to dogs that either do not meet our Social Suite requirements, or simply prefer their own private place to slumber. We are proud to now offer a variety of options to meet the needs of our furry community, and honored to have earned the vote for Best Pet Boarding another year running. Thank you, community — it means the world to us!”

Runner-Up: Camp Canine

Kids’ Summer Camp

Zoo Camp at Santa Barbara Zoo

Runner-Up: Summer at Laguna (Arts at Laguna)

Pet Grooming

The Little Dog House

doggroomerssantabarbara.com

Opened in 1975 and now managed by Tyrelle Leger, The Little Dog House offers pet grooming, doggie daycare, and a variety of other services, like a self-serve wash station and specializations for rare breeds. “Our employees love pets and treat them with the same love and affection that we do our own,” Leger said, explaining The Little Dog House is a “free play environment,” but if you prefer to have your pet kenneled, they have them available. “I have been taking my Lhasa Apso–Shih Tzu mix to them for years,” said Gina R. “Their staff is very friendly to me and my dog, who they know by name.”

Runner-Up: Camp Canine

Pet Hospital/Clinic

La Cumbre Animal Hospital

lcah.com

“At La Cumbre Animal Hospital, we are driven by a profound commitment to animals and their families,” said CEO Beverly Place Holmes, DVM. “For over 65 years, our mission has been to make a difference in the lives of those who cannot speak for themselves. The unique bond between pets and their owners inspires us daily, and we find deep fulfillment in providing emotional support during difficult times.” The hospital takes pride in preventing illnesses through comprehensive wellness care and educating clients on best pet health practices, Holmes continued. “Knowing that we contribute to the health and happiness of pets enriches our lives and strengthens our bond with the community we serve,” she said.

Runner-Up: Wilder Animal Hospital

Pet Store

Lemos Feed & Pet Supply

lemospet.com

“Lemos is simply THE BEST!” exclaimed reader Ann L. “The young people who work there are dedicated as well as knowledgeable. They also carry a variety of products that I can’t find elsewhere.” In 1972, Mike Lemos started delivering hay and other ranch products to his neighbors. Agreements were made with a handshake, and the business revolved around his old flatbed truck. As the company has grown, Mike instilled the traditional values that made Lemos a success so many years ago, the company said. “We still carry every large bag of pet food to each customer’s car and we train our staff each and every month to ensure they know what products will work best for your pet.”

Runner-Up: Pet House

Place to Adopt a Pet

Santa Barbara Humane

sbhumane.org

Founded in 1887, Santa Barbara Humane is one of the oldest animal welfare organizations in the whole doggone nation. “Wonderful nonprofit in town offering the best place to adopt a pet,” said reader Jessica H. “Their team is knowledgeable about each and every animal. The love they receive is remarkable.” Judi R. added. “It is clean and they take great care of their pets.” With campuses in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, Santa Barbara Humane also provides low-cost veterinary care, vaccines, and spay and neuter surgeries; affordable dog-training classes; pet adoption; and animal rehoming services. So far this year, they’ve adopted out 1,289 animals, performed 17,144 vaccinations and exams, and completed 5,152 spay and neuter operations.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter

Tutor

Kumon

kumon.com/santa-barbara

“Thank you — we’re grateful once again to Indy readers for voting for us!” said Thien Nguyen for the Kumon team. “We’ve always loved helping kids improve with their math and reading, whether that means catching up or zooming ahead. A lot of our students tend to stay with us for several years, so it’s gratifying to see them grow and succeed over time. We see many take what they’ve learned and go on to build more opportunities for themselves even outside math and reading! We’re so proud of all our students, and look forward to further success!”

Runner-Up: California Learning Center