Anthony Kar

1725 State St.; (805) 563-9977

“Thank you, Santa Barbara!” said winningest acupuncturist Anthony Kar. “This honor confirms I’m fulfilling my purpose.” But if he were to fulfill his purpose another way, what would it be? “Since I like riding motorcycles, I would be a motorcycle highway patrolman,” he said. “Where else can one work outside, keep our society safe, and offer kindness? You’re free to go!” Before we go, let’s hear from one of Kar’s patients: “I have no words to describe how grateful I am to Dr. Anthony and his practice,” said Syndey G. “I am so thankful that I had the opportunity to experience such healing energy and guidance at a very difficult time in my life.”

Runner-Up: Points of Health

Art/Craft Supply Store

Art Essentials

fineart.sbartessentials.com

This Victoria Street shop run by a smiley staff has the essentials, the extras, and everything else you need to do art — talk it, learn it, make it, frame it, love it. They sell everything from brushes and canvases to airbrush kits and children’s crafts, not to mention clays, books, adhesives, finishes, and so on. Nominator Mark F. articulated how many of us feel about this locally owned business and others like it: “Thank goodness it’s not a chain store,” he said. “Friendly people who know art supplies, and nice to support a local shop!” agreed Melissa A.

Runner-Up: Michaels

Bank

Mortgage Company

Montecito Bank & Trust

montecito.bank

“For all of us at Montecito Bank & Trust, being a community bank means delivering daily on our founder’s vision to make the communities we serve better places to live and work,” said Executive Vice President Megan Orloff. “We do that in the traditional ways banks help customers: safeguarding deposits, financing home or business ownership, and building lifelong financial relationships.” Above and beyond that, they invest heavily in their staff and their hometown. “Together, our philanthropic programs donate over $1 million per year, and our over 6,000 annual hours of community volunteerism make real and lasting impact,” Orloff said, explaining they encourage employees to serve local organizations by offering two paid hours a month. Staff can also turn those hours into donations to the nonprofit of their choice.

Runner-Up (BANK): American Riviera Bank

Runner-Up (MORTGAGE COMPANY): Cornerstone Home Lending

Bookstore

Chaucer’s Books

Chaucer’s Books owners Jen Lemberger and Greg Feitt | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

chaucersbooks.com

It’s always a little hair-raising to watch a half-century institution like Chaucer’s change hands. Will the new owners carry on the legacy of the old guard, or attempt to fix and change what ain’t broke? Thankfully, we didn’t have to worry when Jen Lemberger and Greg Feitt took over this summer. The couple — former employees who met and fell in love in the stacks — promised Chaucer’s would remain Chaucer’s. And it has. “We believe that for every person there is a book, and for every book there is a reader, and every day we get to make those matches,” they said about an upshot of their new venture. “From local author events, to school book fair fundraisers, to our upcoming 50th anniversary events and party in November, we get to serve and celebrate our community!”

Runner-Up: The Book Den

Cannabis Dispensary

The Farmacy

farmacyshop.com

“We believe that cannabis makes the world a better place,” said Graham Farrar, Grand Poobah of the Farmacy, the evergreen winner of this category. “We work hard to make cannabis approachable, safe, and easy for people to access all the benefits of this fantastic plant. We love helping both our recreational and medical patients find the products that are the right fit for them.” It’s especially gratifying when they hear stories from people whose lives have been improved by a recommendation, Farrar said. “It puts a huge smile on our faces,” he said. “We love being part of the S.B. community!”

Runner-Up: Coastal Dispensary

Chiropractor

Barry Family Chiropractic

sbchiropractic.com

“It is such a joy to come to work knowing that we get to help people move and feel better every day,” said Drs. Neal and Nicole Barry. Seeing patients regain mobility and lead healthier, more active lives is what it’s all about, they explained. “Each success story reinforces the importance of our form of non-invasive healing in modern healthcare.” Juan P. counts himself among those success stories. “A friend recommended Dr. Nicole, and I became a fan the first session,” he said. “I’m a photographer and spend a lot of time standing and sitting at the computer, and she’s helped me a lot with all kinds of chronic pains in my back and neck.”

Runner-Up: Goodland Chiropractic

Computer Repair

Apple Store

apple.com/retail/statestreet

Take a deep breath, unclench your jaw, and visit a Genius at the Apple Store. That’s a surefire way to get your blood pressure down and busted machine back to full speed, customers say. “It’s so rare in these days of understaffed and overworked businesses to find such a high level of customer care and efficiency,” said Ruth G., who brought in her glitchy iMac for repair. “Navid ran diagnostics, changed some settings, and went over the process clearly with me.” Luckily, the problem wasn’t her hard drive and the fix was simple, she said. “A less honest company could have bamboozled me,” she said.

Runner-Up: MacMechanic

Dentist

Montecito Dental Group

montecitodentalgroup.com

“No pain!” exclaimed patient Paloma E. about her recent trip to Montecito Dental Group. “Best dentist!” With locations on State Street and Coast Village Road, the practice offers the works — general care, cosmetic services, Invisalign fittings, and restoration options, including whitening and implants. “Drs. Scarcello, Benedetto, Shepard, Baer, and Kidon strive to achieve excellence in care provided to all their patients,” the group stated. “By attending the latest in continuing educational courses, they are able to offer the most effective and current services available.” Many of them have been with the practice for more than 16 years, they said.

Runner-Up: Dr. Thomas Blake

Frame Shop

Michaels

locations.michaels.com/ca/goleta

From quick and dirty jobs to more involved custom orders, our readers turn time and time again to Michaels for their framing needs. Notably for a national chain, they said, staff are eager to lend a hand. “Staff is always super helpful here,” said Joanne S. “Adam in framing is the most patient, helpful, giving guy.” Alex also got a shout-out. “He’s fantastic!” Visit the store’s online portal for options to showcase art, documents, jerseys, posters, or build your own framed mirror or cork board.

Runner-Up: Art Essentials

General Practitioner

Dr. David Phreaner

(805) 681-1761

“I really appreciate the votes of support from my amazing patients,” said Dr. David Phreaner, who has been described as prompt, compassionate, and an “excellent diagnostician.” Phreaner also expressed appreciation for Sansum Clinic, where he’s practiced for 28 years. “I have been so impressed with our leadership’s way of making us feel like we are supported by a large organization but, particularly at our Goleta Branch, still feel like old-fashioned family doctors,” he said. “It’s this personal connection that my staff and I enjoy with our patients that keeps us coming back. Thank you, Goleta and Sansum Clinic.”

Runner-Up: Dr. Mara Sweeney

Gift Shop

Skin Deep

Runner-Up: Paradise Found

Herbalist/Holistic Practitioner

Santa Barbara Regenerative Health Clinic

sbregen.com

After nine surgeries on her knee, and after treatment at the Santa Barbara Regenerative Health Clinic, Karen S. is walking again. “The swelling is down, and my life is back,” she said. Charles Sciutto, a licensed acupuncturist with a master’s degree in Oriental Medicine, said, “I am honored that I have the opportunity to provide holistic non-pharmaceutical herbal therapies for a plethora of internal health issues.” Those issues include back pain, knee pain, arthritis, hair loss, diabetes, infertility, and degenerative eye disease. “Treating a patient’s constitution, based on medical pulse diagnosis, allows for Chinese herbal prescriptions to promote both fundamental and targeted healing,” he said.

Runner-Up: Points of Health

Law Firm

Mullen & Henzell LLP

mullenlaw.com

Turns out, there’s a Yelp for lawyers called Martindale-Hubbell, and their ratings system is considered the gold standard. Search their database for Mullen & Henzell LLP and you’ll find nothing but dozens and dozens of five-star reviews. “Mullen & Henzell LLP combines the benefits of a personable small-town setting with the sophisticated legal practice and depth of experience more often found in large metropolitan areas,” the firm says. “Many of the firm’s clients have business involvements throughout California and the rest of the United States. We are proud of the quality of our legal work, and our involvement in the community in which we live and work.”

Runner-Up: Fauver, Large, Archbald, and Spray LLP

Licensed Massage Therapist

Marlo Tell

(805) 453-2333

After two decades of bodywork, Marlo Tell still enjoys it. “Being a person of service is in my nature,” she explains. “It is extremely gratifying to work with people who are in pain and see them walk out pain-free.” Many of her clients with plans for surgery are able to work through their issues without going under the knife. “That is a big win for them, and for me,” she said. She also sees clients for regular maintenance “to keep their bodies in tip-top shape.” Among Tell’s services are her signature massage, head and neck release, and 15-minute stretching session. She also offers an Epicuren Foot Moisturizing Treatment, back mask, and full-body skin treatment.

Runner-Up: Deep Tissue Massage Center

Licensed Therapist

Dr. Andrea Gurney

andreagurney.com

As a psychologist, Dr. Andrea Gurney sits alongside individuals, couples, and families as they reveal their innermost struggles, shame, and anxieties. The intimacy and trust that is built behind closed doors is a result of that naked vulnerability. “In my 25 years of practicing, it wasn’t until recently that the tables were turned and the curtain was pulled back, literally,” Gurney said of her own recent doctor’s appointment. “In walked my client to wheel me away for my colonoscopy,” she said. “We both had a good, hearty laugh.”

Runner-Up: Riviera Therapy

Musical Instrument Store

Jensen Guitar & Music Co.

jensenguitar.com

Holding it down for brick-and-mortar instrument stores, Jensen recently celebrated 50 years in business with assurances the fat lady won’t be singing anytime soon. That’s music to the ears of longtime customers like Neal R., who called the shop’s employees “friendly, capable pros” who can fulfill “all guitar needs.” Don’t forget, they sell all manner of musical instruments and accessories and offer lessons in acoustic and electric guitar, piano, bass, violin, and ukulele.

Runner-Up: Nick Rail Music

Optometrist

Eye & Vision Care

Eye & Vision Care | Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

eyenvision.com

“As a team at Eye & Vision Care, we are passionate about helping people see the world more clearly,” said Office Manager Cindy Sutterfield. They do that in many ways: regular check-ups, contact-lens fittings, children and infant exams, LASIK surgery, and specialty treatments for dry eye, diabetic eye disease, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and cataracts. “There’s nothing more rewarding than restoring someone’s vision and improving their overall quality of life,” she said. “Whether it’s correcting a simple refractive error or managing a more complex eye condition, we are grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact on our patients’ lives.”

Runner-Up: Bream Optometry

Orthodontist

White & Grube Orthodontics

whiteandgrube.com

We all get our kicks in different ways. For Dr. Brett Grube, it’s the art of orthodontics “that provides ideal functional relationships between the teeth, the lips, the face, the jaws, and how people breathe, communicate, and eat.” The aesthetics of facial balance, good health, and a proportioned smile is a beautiful thing, said Grube, who considers himself lucky to give his patients these things. “The relationships we create with the people and families in our community is something I am personally grateful for,” he said.

Runner-Up: Ferris Orthodontic Group

Physical Therapy

Hayashida Physical Therapy

hayashidapt.com

“This Readers’ Poll continues to be a great community event and something for our local businesses to aspire to,” said Maury Hayashida. “So, we very much value the acknowledgement!” Partnering with patients to resolve their pain and return them to the lifestyle they want is the crux of their work, but “the relationships that often form through the rehab process is and has always been one of the most rewarding things about what we do,” he said. “It is a big part of what motivates our ongoing clinical education and development as practitioners.”

Runner-Up: Elite Performance & Rehabilitation Center

Place to Work

University of California, Santa Barbara

ucsb.edu

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized as a top workplace for the eighth consecutive year! Our university’s vibrant community of staff, faculty, and students continues to be the driving force behind our success,” said Ann Marie Musto, UCSB’s Associate Vice Chancellor and Chief Human Resources Officer. “Their dedication, passion, and strong ties to our campus and community make this an exceptional place to work and grow. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive and thriving environment where everyone can flourish.”

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Zoo

Retirement Residence

Maravilla

srgseniorliving.com

The love Maravilla staff have for their residents is truly remarkable, said nominator Jessica H. “Additionally, the activities and services available to the seniors are amazing.” On site is a spa, pool, fitness center, movie theater, library, billiard room, and beauty salon. College courses are available, as are regular outings to restaurants, shows, and events around town. And if residents prefer a quieter experience, they have 20 acres of landscaped grounds to enjoy. “Beautiful community, close to everything needed, and amazingly friendly staff,” said Ruth B.

Runner-Up: Casa Dorinda

Travel Agency

AAA – Automobile Club of Southern California

ace.aaa.com

There are still a lot of things the Internet can’t match, and one is the personal touch of a travel agent. Our AAA agents are local-famous for steering their clients toward that perfect vacation experience with recommendations, deals, packages, and personal knowledge that no amount of Googling or Trip Advisor–ing can replicate. Be advised, AAA memberships — in addition to its roadside services — includes a number of travel perks like expedited passport processing, car rental discounts, and identity theft protection.

Runner-Up: Santa Barbara Travel Bureau