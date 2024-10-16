Support SBCC with Measure P

SBCC is a great resource in our community; consistently ranked as one of the best community colleges in the state, it serves parents with young children through the parent child workshops and the Orfala Early Learning Center; it provides opportunities for local high school students to take college credit classes through Dual Enrollment thereby saving parents thousands of dollars if their student attends a four year university. It provides transfer-level education and job skill training to thousands of local high school graduates. It is a leader in preparing students to transfer to UCSB and other four-year universities. Finally, it provides life-long learning opportunities and job upgrade skills to older adults through the School of Extended Learning.

Many of SBCC’s buildings are old and need repair. As homeowners know, maintaining their homes is an essential and ongoing process. Imagine the ongoing repair needs of old buildings serving over 14,000 students a year. Having worked as a teacher and administrator for 38 years at SBCC, I know firsthand the many challenges the college faces in maintaining its facilities.

Measure P does not raise taxes. Please join community leaders and the Santa Barbara Taxpayer’s Association is supporting Measure P on the November ballot. SBCC does so much for our community that it deserves our support.