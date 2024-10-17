Join Us for Community Access Days at Ganna Walska Lotusland

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 15, 2024] – To deliver on its mission to educate and inspire the public to the wonders of biodiversity and ornamental horticulture, Ganna Walksa Lotusland is excited to once again invite Santa Barbara County residents to a special opportunity to explore the magic of Lotusland during our Community Access Days on November 6th and 7th, 2024. It’s the perfect chance to experience our serene botanical garden at a reduced rate—just $30 per person. Children under two are always free. During the morning and noon outings, guests will experience the benefits of nature connection and may choose to enjoy a sound bath presented in partnership with PALMA, and the Santa Barbara Audubon Society will be showcasing live rehabilitated raptors as part of their Eyes in the Sky Program for the final afternoon session. These captivating birds teach the importance of conservation and the role these species play in our local ecosystems.

Timed reservations are required to stroll through the Garden at your own pace with a self-guided 90-minute tour at either 9:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m., or 2:30 p.m.

Reservations can be made online at www.lotusland.org. We encourage carpooling as each reservation includes up to four tickets and allows for one vehicle.

Community Access Days are generously sponsored by Lillian Hahn Shining in honor of Sarah Romo.

Visitors are encouraged to download the free Lotusland digital guide, available on the Bloomberg Connects app in advance of their visit: https://www.lotusland.org/bloomberg-connects/. The guide is presented in both English and Spanish, as well as more than 35 other languages. It also features special accessibility options ensuring that everyone can fully engage with the wonders of the Garden. The public may download the guide at no cost at any time and enjoy Lotusland from afar. Accessibility guides are available at the entrance, as well as on our website and digital guide.

Lotusland is a non-profit public garden with a restricted use permit that limits access to 20,000 visitors annually. Ticket sales cover only 13% of annual operating costs, meaning we rely heavily on community support, memberships, and donations to preserve the Garden and our globally significant plant collections and foster environmental stewardship. To support Lotusland please visit our website. The Lotusland Forever Capital and Endowment Campaign is currently underway, designed to restore and enhance this historic estate and garden. For more information, please call (805)324-8426 and visit https://www.lotusland.org/forever/.

About Lotusland

Ganna Walska Lotusland is widely recognized as one of the world’s top ten botanical gardens, celebrated both for its incredible landscape design and the extraordinary diversity of its plant collections. With more than 34,000 plants, a third of the living collections are threatened in their native habitats with notable species extinct in the wild. Considered one of the country’s first organic botanical gardens, Lotusland plays a critical role in the preservation of plant biodiversity and is a reference in sustainable horticulture, offering youth and adult programs that foster environmental stewardship and connect the community with nature.

