Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA, October 16, 2024 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to host its annual Old Town Trick-or-Treat event on Saturday, October 26th, from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The 100 block of South H Street will be closed to traffic to ensure a safe and fun environment for trick-or-treaters. Over 40 local businesses and organizations will be joining in on the festivities, either by setting up a booth in Old Town or by handing out candy directly from their storefronts throughout the Lompoc Valley.

Maps for the event will be available at the Chamber office located at 111 South I St., and can also be accessed online at the event page: Old Town Trick or Treat Event.

This event is free and open to all youth, who must be accompanied by an adult. We are also proud to announce that the event is supported by SESLOC Credit Union, and we’re excited to see the community come together for a fun-filled afternoon!

For more information, please contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce at (805) 736-4567.