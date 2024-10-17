Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Begins Accepting Applications for 2025–26

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has begun accepting applications for financial aid during the 2025–2026 academic year. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org.

The Scholarship Foundation received 3,619 applications during its recently concluded scholarship awards cycle. In May, the organization awarded more than $7.1 million in scholarships to 1,787 Santa Barbara County students. Scholarship awards for undergraduates at four-year schools averaged $3,301; graduate student awards (excluding those for medical school) averaged $6,251. The Scholarship Foundation also supports students pursuing vocational training. Eligible students may receive up to five years of undergraduate funding and four years of medical/graduate-level funding. The primary criteria for award selection are financial need, academic achievement, and motivation.

The deadline to apply for financial aid from the Scholarship Foundation is February 19, 2025.

“The Scholarship Foundation remains an indispensable resource for students and families in our community. In addition to scholarships, our organization provides free financial aid advisory services countywide. I would encourage anyone in need of assistance with our application or related state and federal forms to contact the Foundation’s Programs team. We are immensely proud of our efforts on behalf of area residents seeking to better themselves through college or vocational study,” said Scholarship Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.