State Route 192/East Valley Road Lane Closure Montecito Begins Monday, October 21 for Sewer Pipe Installation Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A sewer pipe installation project on State Route 192/East Valley Road between Freehaven Drive and Ladera Lane will result in a lane closure beginning on Monday, October 21.

This lane closure will take place Monday through Thursday between 8 am to 4 pm and Friday between 9 am to 1 pm.

Work is expected to be complete on Friday, October 25.

The contractor for this $20,000 project is Tierra Contracting of Goleta, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/