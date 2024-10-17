UC Santa Barbara Library Preserves Local Home Movies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA – The UC Santa Barbara Library invites Santa Barbara families to bring their home movies to the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society’s Sahyun Library (316 Castillo St.) on Thursday, October 24, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 27, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. to receive free preservation-level digitization services for their 8 mm, Super 8, and 16 mm films.

“Home movies present a unique opportunity for us to look at history through the community’s perspective and sharing them with each other is an important way to broaden how we see Santa Barbara and our own place in its history,” says Laura Treat Liebhaber, UCSB Library’s Local History Curator and the program’s co-organizer. “These films are more than just birthdays and holidays. Your home movies are history!”

In celebration of Family History Month and International Home Movie Day, UCSB Library is partnering with the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society to promote the historical significance of home movies and to provide free digitization services for community members. Digitized materials will be preserved for future generations in the Library’s Local History Collections. Materials collected at the Genealogical Society’s Sahyun Library will be digitized off-site and returned to participants along with digital copies at no cost.

More Information

Event page: https://www.library.ucsb.edu/events-exhibitions/history-in-motion

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ucsbsbcap

Contact

Johannes Steffens, Communications and Marketing Manager, UCSB Library, (805) 893-4261, jsteffens@ucsb.edu