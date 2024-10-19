Dos Pueblos Football Holds on For 29-21 Victory Over Santa Paula

The emergence of senior quarterback Simon Alexander has transformed the Dos Pueblos High football team into a contender in the Tri-County League

The Chargers held on late and took a huge step towards a potential playoff berth with a 29-21 victory over Santa Paula on Friday night at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

“I think we kind of knew where we were going to be throughout the year.The first five games were about getting guys experience, moving kids around and seeing what kids can do,” said Dos Pueblos coach A.J. Pateras. “We got a lot of kids ready to go for league {play}.”

After going 1-4 in non-league play without the services of Alexander due to his adherence to the transfer sit out period, the Chargers are now 2-1 in Tri-County League play.

Alexander completed 11-of-24 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns. Junior Ivan Velez had a breakout game receiving and finished with five catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

“We started practicing way back when. You should have seen the smile when I first got in the building,” said Alexander of his chemistry with Velez. “Ivan is a great player, a great teammate and he deserved this game. I am really happy for him.”

Santa Paula got on the board first after putting together a 13-play, 57-yard drive on their opening possession of the game. Allen Macias finished off Santa Paula’s drive with a two-yard touchdown run up the middle with 6:52 remaining in the first quarter.

After the two team’s traded punts the Dos Pueblos offense got going. Alexander connected with Micah Barnhart on a 26-yard touchdown pass that came at the end of a 10-play, 65-yard drive to tied the score at 7-7 with 8:08 remaining before halftime.

Micah Barnhart scored the first Dos Pueblos touchdown of the game. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Dos Pueblos took over with excellent field position on its next possession and paid it off with a six-yard touchdown pass from Alexander to Brady Walbridge on fourth-and -goal from the six-yard line. The touchdown increased the Chargers lead to 13-7.

It appeared that score would hold until halftime, but the Chargers got the ball back with less than two minutes remaining and struck quickly. Alexander and Velez came through in the clutch with a 59-yard touchdown connection that came at the 1:37 mark of the second quarter.

Velez was streaking open down the middle of the field and outraced the Santa Paula secondary to give Dos Pueblos a 20-7 lead.

The visiting Cardinals made things interesting with two minutes remaining in the third quarter as a 12-yard touchdown run by Macias cut their deficit to 20-14.

However, Dos Pueblos responded with a 14-play drive and extended the lead to 23-14 on a 25-yard field goal by Drew Schultz with 9:04 remaining in the game.

After a Santa Paula punt, Velez took a short pass in the flat 74-yards down the sideline into the endzone, increasing the Dos Pueblos lead to 29-14 at the 6:39 mark of the fourth quarter.

Despite the two-score deficit Santa Paula did not give in. The Cardinals marched down the field, converted a 4th-and-8 on a 21-yard run by quarterback Izayah Mata and reached the endzone on a five-yard run by Sebastian Alcantar.

The touchdown brought Santa Paula within 29-21 with 3:53 to play.

Dos Pueblos fumbled on the first play of its ensuing possession and Santa Paula recovered, setting up an opportunity to tie the game with 3:44 remaining.

However, the Dos Pueblos defense put the game away by forcing a fumble that was recovered by Rafael Perez.

Dos Pueblos will host Fillmore next week as Tri-County League play continues. Santa Paula will host Hueneme.

Carpinteria, 42; Channel Islands, 6

The Warriors exploded for a season-high point total and captured their Citrus Coast League opener.

Simi Valley, 35; Bishop Diego, 28

The Cardinals nearly pulled off the upset of unbeaten Simi Valley, but surrendered the game-winning touchdown with 1:13 to play.

San Marcos, 38; Hueneme, 22

The Royals are unbeaten in Tri-County League play at 3-0.