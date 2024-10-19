I write this letter of support for Mr. Guy Walker, candidate for a seat as Trustee of the County Board of Education.

I have known Mr. Walker for the last 51 years. During this time it has been increasingly evident that he is an extremely committed advocate for the education of our youth. He is well versed in both the public education world as well as private education. He is an active member of the Santa Ynez community and has a finger its pulse with regard to all aspects youth education.