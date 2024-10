Yes, e-bike riders need more monitoring. Younger unexperienced riders should be required to take a test, training, and perhaps a license. Sunday, I nearly hit a younger teen who was riding the wrong way toward me as I was driving. He cut to to opposite side of the road where another car barely missed him. That is what I am talking about.

