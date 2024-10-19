We are facing such a difficult decision: Do we cut essential city services that would affect all of us, but especially those who truly depend on them for survival; or, pay an increase of half-percent sales tax (which exempts services, rent, groceries, prescription medicine, utilities, diapers, and feminine hygiene products)?

Remember that money collected under Measure I can only be used locally for the benefit of the City of Santa Barbara and its residents and businesses.

The city faces an operating deficit of $7 million in 2025. While we can speculate on why there’s such a deficit, complain and criticize, we can also acknowledge and understand some of the root causes: the cost of recruiting and maintaining qualified employees and professionals on whom we rely for essential services; inflation and the rising costs of materials and services to build and make repairs; the rising cost of insurance; supply chain challenges that delay projects and add costs due to unanticipated changes; the effects of fires, floods, rains and mudslides; the challenges of planning and managing projects and deliverables in uncertain times. The FY2025 budget includes new costs as well. It will be the first year that the city will contribute to the new Regional Fire Communications Facility that includes one fire dispatch center to serve all municipal fire and EMS units in the county which will allow for the closest, most appropriate fire resource response regardless of jurisdiction.

Without Measure I, we all will face the outcomes of underfunding essential services: the Housing Trust Fund, assistance for the homeless, fire and police responsiveness, limited library services, and so much more. Although Measure I is criticized as being regressive in nature, the alternative to its passage — that is, drastic cuts to our essential services — will hit hardest on those members of our community most in need.

We are seeing positive changes in our city management and progress being made. Our new Administrator, Ms. Kelly McAdoo, has already displayed her open style of leadership, community engagement and communication, looking to offer practical solutions. There is also greater transparency with the budget and budgeting process.

The proceeds and expenditures of Measure I are required to be audited annually by an independent accounting firm and results will be discussed by the City Council at open, public meetings. The audit report must also be posted on the City’s website. In addition to this, we need accountability and community engagement. We must ask the city to have an oversight process involving key community stakeholders to actively engage in ensuring that the priorities in Measure I are being addressed, and any changes are community driven, and there is community support for how the city spends our money. Please vote YES for Measure I.