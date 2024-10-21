California Invests Nearly $4 Billion to Improve Train Corridors, Bridges, Roadways, and Walking and Bicycle Pathways

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CENTRAL COAST – The California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated approximately $3.8 billion for projects that will continue to refurbish the state’s transportation infrastructure, enhance safety and create more options for the traveling public. The projects will improve coastal rail lines, freight corridors, bridges, highway interchanges and system enhancements aimed to increase accessibility for multi-modal users.

Nearly $3.5 billion of this investment is funded through the landmark federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA). More than 75 percent of that allocation will be sent to approximately 600 local governments and regional transportation authorities to replace bridges, reduce travel times for commuters, address planet-warming pollution, improve highway and rail safety and efficiency and provide new transportation services. Another approximately $330 million in funding comes from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

“These projects will create safer and more equitable and climate-resilient transportation options for all Californians,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “Investments made possible since IIJA was enacted are establishing a legacy that will benefit all people who use and rely on our vast transportation system for employment and educational opportunities, access to goods and services, and connection to recreational attractions.

Among the projects approved include improvements for locations along the coastal LOSSAN (Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo) rail corridor, four hydrogen fueling stations near the I-215/SR-60 interchange, a freeway-to-freeway connector linking southbound SR-99 to westbound SR-58 in Bakersfield, a Class 4 bikeway in Redding and a bicycle/pedestrian overcrossing in Berkeley.

The latest CTC-approved projects also include:

$3.3 million to landscape and provide environmental mitigation planting on US 101 near Summerland from 0.9 mile south of the South Padaro Lane Undercrossing to 0.6 mile north of the Padaro Lane Overcrossing in Santa Barbara County.

IIJA is also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” a once-in-a-generation investment in our nation’s infrastructure to improve the sustainability and resiliency of our country’s energy, water, broadband and transportation systems. California has received more than $46 billion in federal infrastructure funding since IIJA’s passage in November 2021. That includes investments to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports and waterways. The funding alone has already created more than 87,000 jobs.

In addition, SB 1 provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

Find projects that are building California’s climate-friendly future at Build.ca.gov and Rebuildca.ca.gov