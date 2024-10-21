Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Funds Digital SPECT/CT Device, Improving Patient Care and Reducing Wait Times

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA- Since 2020, the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has invested more than $10M into the Nuclear Medicine Department of Ridley-Tree Cancer Center located at Cottage Hospital, ensuring that Santa Barbara County residents have access to the latest imaging technologies and superior cancer care. As part of this investment, the Foundation funded the purchase and installation of a state-of-the-art digital SPECT/CT machine, bringing immediate improvements to patient care, scan wait times, and diagnostic precision.

The new digital SPECT/CT, which became operational in March 2024, has already improved care by reducing scan times by half. With the enhanced speed of the new system, shorter scan times have also led to shorter wait times for appointments. Before its arrival, nuclear medicine staff scheduled appointments within 30 to 45 days. Now, appointments can be scheduled within 7 days or less—offering patients and their families quicker access to life-saving imaging procedures and important diagnostic information.

The digital SPECT/CT machine combines two types of scans, Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and Computed Tomography (CT), to provide high-resolution images of the body, helping physicians diagnose and treat conditions such as tumors, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s. Compared to older analog machines, the digital system offers greater precision and lower radiation exposure for patients.

This advanced technology is already saving lives.

“I had a bit of a health scare—and it was the nuclear imaging equipment and staff that picked it up and likely saved my life,” shared one of the Cancer Foundation’s former trustees. “They identified a potential heart problem that turned out to be a 99% blocked artery. Thanks to their quick diagnosis, I was able to undergo an angiogram, have a stent placed, and now I’m pretty much good as new.”

The Cancer Foundation’s investment in the digital SPECT/CT machine and continued partnership with Sansum Clinic-Sutter Health’s Ridley-Tree Cancer Center reflects its dedication to ensuring residents of Santa Barbara County receive the highest level of care, comparable to that at top medical institutions nationwide.

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara

The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, founded in 1949, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding the highest quality of cancer care to the Santa Barbara community. Each year, the Foundation raises and allocates millions of dollars to the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center, ensuring that the community receives top-notch cancer care on par with renowned cancer centers nationwide. For more details about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its initiatives, please visit www.cfsb.org.