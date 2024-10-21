Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County Honors over 40 Businesses at 14th Annual Green Business Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA — The Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County (GBPSBC) will celebrate over 40 new Santa Barbara County businesses that have achieved Green Business Certification.

You are invited to our 14th Annual Green Business Certification Celebration on Friday, November 1st, 2024 at 4:00-6:00 pm! We will be honoring an impressive group of local businesses that have achieved Green Business certification over the past year. Please join community leaders, organizations, partners, and previously certified businesses in recognizing our new certified Green Businesses. Please register by October 26th, 2024 before prices increase, at the link below.

Eight businesses have achieved the highest level of certification and will be honored as Innovator Green Businesses. These businesses are: Oniracom, RRM Design Group, The City of Goleta (city hall), The Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hub, The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, Sea Center, Santa Barbara County Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division, and Santa Barbara County Water Resources

The organizations most recently certified for the first time are: Alpha Chi Omega, Alpha Phi, All Saints by the Sea Episcopal Church, Greener Golf, Hancock Terrace Apartments, Idyll Mercantile, Kappa Kappa Gamma, KOZY Coffee, Lazy Eye Shop, Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, Knollwood Apartments, Mission Refill, Oceanwood Apartments, Pacific Oaks Apartments, Patterson Place Apartments, Rancho Franciscan Apartments, Santa Barbara Gift Baskets, Santa Barbara Storage Group, Santa Barbara Trapeze Company, Sands Boutique, Siena Apartments, Stefanie Lopez DDS, Sunkissed Pantry, The Santa Barbara Salad Project, Willow Springs Apartments, and WorldMark Solvang.

Fourteen businesses that have completed the recertification process will also be honored at the event. These businesses have remained committed to implementing measures to foster sustainability, taken new actions to become even more sustainable, and therefore, achieved recertification for another three years. Recertified businesses are: AC4 Fitness (Goleta and Santa Barbara locations), Eco Lawn, Encina Meadows Apartments, Hardy Diagnostics, Kitson Landscape Management, Le Reve Organic Day Spa and Boutique, Manifest Building, Medbridge, Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Santa Barbara Airbus, Sumida Gardens Apartments, and UCSB’s Central Kitchen. “Thanks to our unique partnerships we formed, and this event being later in the year, we are proud to be honoring a record number of businesses this year. This will be a great opportunity for our community to get together to celebrate their achievements and to have a fun evening!” states Program Director, Kori Nielsen.

Program:

Welcoming Remarks: Kori Nielsen, Program Director, Santa Barbara County Green Business Program

Speakers: Gauchos Go Green and Community Environmental Council

Recognition of Certified Green Businesses

Chances to win prizes and experiences donated by Green Businesses

Discover local organizations, explore green building features, and test your knowledge with environmental trivia about the area

A big thank you to our sponsors:

Annual: Atlas Copco, RRM Design Group, and Just 4 Fun Party Rentals

Sustainer: Community Environmental Council’s Environmental Hub and Santa Barbara Airbus

Contributor: Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, The Santa Barbara Salad Project and Riverbench Vineyard and Winery.

If you have any questions about the program or sponsorship opportunities, please contact us at knielsen@environmentalin.com