Why should those beyond 18 years be allowed to ride without a helmet? What is the rationale for requiring motorcyclists to wear helmets? Gratefully, there is more attention to injuries in sports; are cyclists imbued with special invincibility?

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.