Vote Wendy Santamaria

Many people were disappointed that the Independent left out District 1 in their Santa Barbara City Council endorsements — especially with such a stark divide between the two frontrunners in this race and with so much at stake for our neighborhood and region.



While the Independent has reported incumbent Alejandra Gutierrez’s dozens of absences from crucial city meetings, Santa Barbarans need to be aware of the narrow special interests backing her and how this backing influences her when she is present and voting.



While her campaign claims to be funded primarily by individuals, city records tell a different story, with more than $35,000 of Ms. Gutierrez’s campaign funding coming directly from landlords. The National Association of Realtors has independently invested in her campaign on top of that.

More than $15,000 has poured in from landlords and developers in their individual capacity, including the owners of 215 Bath Street, who are facing criminal charges for serious violations of tenant protections and are suing the city in response.



Ms. Gutierrez has also amassed $10,500 in campaign contributions from the Santa Barbara Rental Property Association (SBRPA), which appears to be nearly twice the legal limit allowed. Less than $3,500 of her total campaign funding comes from people who are not landlords.



It’s no surprise why the developers and landlords — as well as conservative political power players — back Ms. Gutierrez: She does their bidding, working against common sense tenant protections, housing affordability, and, ultimately, the public interest.

Landlords knew she was a safe bet after she cast the deciding vote against the right of displaced tenants to return to their homes. That vote seriously weakened the city’s efforts to discourage rampant “renovictions.”



In that pivotal moment, Ms. Gutierrez refused to meet with grassroots organizers and community leaders, and instead adopted the talking points of the very landlords trying to push tenants onto the street, the owners of 215 Bath Street. After she voted against the ordinance, public records show she received a direct thank-you from one of the owners who promised to donate their money and resources to her reelection bid. More landlord cash poured in to thank her. And now, Alejandra Gutierrez’s campaign headquarters are the “Ed St. George Community Church,” a church named after and operated by a major Santa Barbara landholder and regular advocate for the industry.



This influence has moved Ms. Gutierrez rightward. If it were not politically toxic, then she may well have run as a Republican. Five years ago, she sought the support of the Democratic Party and other progressive groups. Now, however, she’s getting crucial support from local Republicans:



Voters are getting Trump/Vance election pieces alongside hers. District 3 candidate and 2016 Trump supporter Tony Becerra calls her his “partner.” Together, they are funded by realtors and landlords, who are certain they’ve found a way to trick progressive voters into giving them the keys to the kingdom. Backing Becerra, a Republican who just now switched to Independent, and Ms. Gutierrez, a Democrat who turned her back on her previous commitments to renters, is their strategy for getting their way in a city that is majority Democrat and majority renter. Alejandra Gutierrez even re-registered as an Independent but switched back to Democrat, presumably when her supporters said it was better strategically. They even got one Democratic club to play along, whose president works in real estate.



Don’t be fooled: Wendy Santamaria is the only candidate officially endorsed by the Democratic Party. Wendy Santamaria’s growing list of endorsements — the Santa Barbara City Firefighters Union, city workers represented by SEIU 620, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, CAUSE Action Fund, United Auto Workers Region 6, the League of Conservation Voters, alongside many other organizations and long-time trusted community leaders — represent people, not corporate greed.



This election is a wake-up call. It represents a real choice between two visions and sets of interests: a choice between allowing the real estate industry and politically conservative power players to continue placing profit over people or a vibrant, thriving community whose workers are able to have their homes.



Wendy Santamaria’s campaign — and the politics and people she represents — reflect a holistic and sustainable path forward for our city. While her opponents try to imply that she’s a one-issue candidate, conversations with Wendy — at neighbor’s doors, with journalists, in voter forums — and visiting her website (votewendysantamaria.org) show she has a comprehensive array of problem-solving stances for protecting our environment, investing in public safety and community well-being, and supporting a local economy that works for everyone, not just the few.



The choice is clear: Vote Wendy Santamaria.



Dick Flacks is UCSB professor emeritus in sociology; Sandra Alvarado is an Eastside resident and service sector worker; Juanita Colmenares is a therapy services aide and Eastside resident; Stanley Tzankov, Rachel Sim, and Stephen Sharp Queener are with the Santa Barbara Tenants Union; and Daraka Larimore-Hall is a West Beach resident.