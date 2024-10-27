Supporters of Measure P are removing many “no on P” signs and replacing them with “yes on P” signs. This group, capable of lying and misrepresenting, is also stealing signs.

They are trying to trick voters into supporting a tax increase using lies and deceit, which will affect both property owners and renters in the form of rent increases.

Santa Barbara City College has a continuing decline in enrollment, with only 40 percent of students attending in person, and an excess of facilities.

Both current and previous administrations and Boards have a pattern of deficit spending and prioritize things that are not in the best interest of students or the community.

Don’t be fooled, Vote “no” on Measure P!