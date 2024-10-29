News
Firefighters Stop Vegetation Fire on Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve

Cause of Monday-Evening Fire Under Investigation

Tue Oct 29, 2024 | 3:59pm
Credit: Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District

Firefighting crews were dispatched to the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve on Monday, October 28, when two hikers reported a possible fire at 5:06 p.m.

The Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and Montecito Fire Department responded to the area — owned by the Land Trust of Santa Barbara County — where they found a vegetation fire burning. Forward progress of the fire was stopped in about 45 minutes, said Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Marshal Michael LoMonaco, and crews “kept it to less than one-eighth of an acre.” 

“Just vegetation was damaged,” he added. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Wed Oct 30, 2024 | 02:07am
