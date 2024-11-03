UC Santa Barbara Men’s Basketball Preview

An infusion of seasoned talent and a solid core of battle-hardened returners gives the UC Santa Men’s basketball program reasons for optimism going into the 2024-25 season.

A preseason poll of the Big West Conference’s 11 head coaches slated the Gauchos to finish second in the conference standings behind UC Irvine with two first place votes.

“What we learned from last year is you have to get old and stay old,” said UC Santa Barbara coach Joe Pasternak. “We were very inexperienced last year and it really hurt us. That was our main priority in recruiting in the spring is to get old and stay old and have guys that we can recruit that had production at other college basketball programs.”

The headliner amongst the experienced newcomers is Stephan Swenson, who was selected to the preseason All-Big West team. Swenson is a grad transfer from Stetson University, who averaged 13.9 points and 5.8 assists last season.

Most notably, Swenson led Stetson to the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament and an NCAA Tournament berth. Swenson is originally from Belgium, which is the same country of origin as UC Santa Barbara great Ajay Mitchell, who is currently flourishing as a rookie for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“As a point guard and floor general it comes naturally to serve my teammates and be there for them. To be the voice that leads them on the court.” Swenson said. “Ajay is my fellow countryman. He has been a really good friend of mine when we played in Belgium. Just to see what has been able to accomplish here as a team and individually it showed a lot about the culture that we have.”

Among the returners is Cole Anderson, who is back for his senior season after averaging 10.3 points per game last season and shooting a blistering 41.1 percent from three-point range.

“As a senior this year I have been trying to be more of a leader,” Anderson said. “Part of that is connecting the guys even when we’re not on the court together. Just trying to set stuff up where we are all together and hanging out.”

Another highly touted Grad transfer is Deuce Turner, who was the University of San Diego’s leading scorer last season at 15.5 points per game. Among the accolades he received last season were All-WCC Sixth Man of the Year and All-WCC Second Team.

Ariel Bland started 25 of 31 games last season. Photo Credit: Jeff Liang

The Gauchos have several solid options to put together a formidable front court including returners Ariel Bland and Koat Keat Tong. Bland averaged six points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season in a starting role. Tong missed the entire season with a knee injury, but was a solid contributor off the bench during the 22-23 season.

Transfers Kenny Pohto, Max Murrell and Colin Smith add to the plethora of talented front court options.

If theGauchos can come together as a cohesive unit the talent is present to return to the top of the Big West Conference.

UC Santa Barbara will open its 2024-25 campaign on Monday, November 4 against San Francisco State at the Thunderdome. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.