WILDWONDER Getaway Celebrates Women, Wellness, and Western Spirit in Santa Ynez

Every time I return to Alisal Ranch, I feel a wave of nostalgia for this special place. Although I didn’t grow up on a ranch like my father, I still got to experience a taste of ranch life during my childhood — attending brandings and rodeos, and visiting guest ranches like Alisal Ranch.



I got to experience the Alisal in an entirely new way during the WILDWONDER retreat in October. This curated women’s retreat, put on by Alisal Ranch and hosted by hospitality guru Trisha Cole, gave me a deeper appreciation for not only the ranch, but also for the magic that happens when a group of women comes together to share, learn, and grow.



First launched in 2022, WILDWONDER brings together talented female artisans, chefs, wellness leaders, and winemakers from up and down the West Coast (each thoughtfully selected by Cole and the Alisal team) for three days of immersive classes, demos, and dinners. As part of the retreat package for this fourth edition, guests enjoy accommodations; all breakfasts, dinners, and drinks; and access to specialized programming and classic ranch activities like horseback riding and archery.



On my way to the retreat, I wasn’t entirely sure what to expect, but I knew I was in for a few days of fun — and hopefully, the chance to learn something new along the way. I checked in, then headed to my charming guest cottage, outfitted with a wood-burning fireplace and tasteful ranch-style décor. Noticeably absent was a TV, something I’ve always appreciated about staying here as it encourages one to slow down and be present — a mindset I would soon find to be central to the WILDWONDER experience.

A welcoming fireplace at Alisal Ranch | Photo: Courtesy

Host Trisha Cole’s book was featured along with handmade goods and jewelry at the WILDFLOWER retreat at Alisal Ranch | Photo: Courtesy

Making hatbands with Jaime Haskell of Lovely Bird at the WILDFLOWER retreat at Alisal Ranch | Photo: Courtesy



After settling in, I walked across the expansive lawn to the first retreat activity: a hatband workshop with Jaime Haskell of Lovely Bird. A long table displayed an array of Lovely Bird hats in various colors, while women eagerly tried on different styles, searching for the perfect fit. Scattered across tables were ribbons, leather bands, and feathers, ready for customizing everyone’s new hats — accessories that quickly became the signature look of the week. Bright, refreshing vermouth cocktails from Ashley Hollister of TW Hollister & Co. were a welcome antidote to the afternoon’s 100-degree heat. After introductions, some cocktails, and admiring each other’s hats, we headed indoors for a delicious three-course meal prepared by the Alisal’s talented culinary team.



The next morning, everyone enjoyed breakfast at their leisure before gathering for a hay wagon ride to our first activity of the day: yoga. Set against the stunning backdrop of Alisal Lake, we eased into a gentle vinyasa flow led by yoga teacher Jasmine Hanson, letting the serene surroundings enhance the grounding energy of the practice. Afterward, I felt both rejuvenated and relaxed, with the stress of my typical busy mornings — getting lunches packed and the kids off to school — now a distant memory. Already, the retreat had worked its magic, allowing me to fully disconnect and embrace the present moment … and I don’t think I was the only one who felt this way.



Following yoga, we joined cookbook author Jeanne Kelley for a food demonstration. Surrounded by bowls of grains and seeds, Kelley shared her expertise on these nutrient-packed ingredients, many of which serve as the foundation of her most recent cookbook, Vegetarian Salad for Dinner. Then, we each got to create our own grain bowl lunch from a lineup of vibrant ingredients, including freekeh, bulgur, black rice, roasted vegetables, figs, and marinated feta.



While some attendees chose to spend the rest of the afternoon on a horseback ride, I opted to beat the heat beside the pool. It proved to be the perfect midday break before we all reconvened for a manifestation session with Lucy and Mary Firestone, the dynamic duo behind the Firestone Sisters retreats and perfumes. The energy in the room was palpable as we settled in, ready to tap into our feminine energy and learn how to set meaningful intentions for the future.



After a bit more downtime, we gathered once again, this time for a wine tasting with Sonja Magdevski of Clementine Carter Wines. Her handcrafted wines were an ideal match for the evening’s family-style feast of vegetarian Indian dishes created by Chef Heena Patel, co-owner of Besharam in San Francisco. The combination of bold flavors, nuanced wines, and interesting conversations truly made for an unforgettable night.

The communal experience is part of the attraction of the WILDFLOWER retreat at Alisal Ranch | Photo: Courtesy



Day three began with a peaceful sound bath led by our yoga and wellness guide Jasmine Hanson, setting the tone for another day filled with relaxation and inspiration. Immediately following, we gathered outside for a serene tea hour hosted by Emily Erb and Anna Morton of Bay Area tea company, Leaves and Flowers. They shared their small-batch teas while guiding us through the nurturing experience of a mindful tea ritual.



Next on the agenda, for me, was a horseback ride. With my trusty new companion, Dapper Dan, we set off on a two-hour ride across the 10,500-acre property. With my phone out of sight (most of the time), I was able to fully appreciate the experience and take in the stunning natural scenery. Such a delight. Luckily, I made it back just in time for the afternoon programming. Jess Jones of Coyote Farm Studio brought hundreds of beautiful marigolds from her farm in Hood River, Oregon, for a hands-on workshop. We each had the chance to dye napkins and bandanas with the vibrant pigments from the flowers, resulting in one-of-a-kind keepsakes.

Dying napkins at the Coyote Farm Studio workshop | Photo: Courtesy

Dying napkins at the Coyote Farm Studio workshop | Photo: Courtesy

The hand dyed napkins from the Coyote Farm Studio workshop | Photo: Courtesy

To cap off another memorable day of activities, we donned our best Western wear for an evening of mingling, shopping, eating, and dancing under the stars. The festivities began with a whiskey cocktail hour and artisan marketplace featuring handmade goods and jewelry. Afterward, we all gathered for a mouthwatering barbecue feast of grilled steak, chicken, baked beans, coleslaw, pork chili verde, and more. As the last bites were enjoyed, the night concluded on a high note with a fun-filled lesson in line dancing, bringing everyone together in true Western spirit.



Following a restful sleep (the best I’d had in weeks!), it was time to bid adieu to a wonderful few days away. While many retreat-goers rose early for the breakfast horseback ride — or the hay wagon ride — to enjoy a ranch-style pancake breakfast at Alisal’s historic adobe, others opted for a slower morning before check-out. Regardless of how the day began, the end of the WILDWONDER retreat brought a mix of excitement — for new friends made and fun times had — and bittersweet feelings as this unforgettable experience had come to an end.



WILDWONDER proved to be a beautiful celebration of women embracing new experiences, prioritizing self-care, supporting each other, and kicking up their boots in Wild West fashion. I know I wasn’t the only one who left feeling inspired and connected, and I’m sure the impact of this retreat will linger with us all long after.



Alisal Ranch offers a number of tailored retreats and experiences in Santa Ynez Valley throughout the year. For more information and a complete schedule, see alisalranch.com.