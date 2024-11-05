Intermittent U.S. 101 Southbound Castillo Street Ramp Closures in Santa Barbara Begin Monday, November 11 for Drainage Improvement Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to improve drainage along the Castillo Street Undercrossing will result in the intermittent closure of the US 101 southbound Castillo Street on-ramp beginning on Monday, November 11 between 8 pm and 6 am.

This work will also result in the closure of the northbound shoulder, bike path lane, and sidewalk on Castillo Street, as well as intermittent overnight lane closures on Castillo Street. A detour will be in place for pedestrians.

Work will include construction of underdrains and other pavement drainage.

Flaggers and message signs will be present to assist with traffic control in this work zone. Travelers can expect delays through this work zone and some noise during construction.

This project is expected to be complete in approximately 4 weeks, depending on weather.

The contractor for this $500,00 project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

