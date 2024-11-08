Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The public is invited to attend and participate in a community meeting focused on farmworker conditions in Santa Barbara County. The community meeting is designed to examine the conditions of farmworkers in our county and to discuss strategies to improve conditions while also protecting the ongoing viability of agricultural operations. Following the community meeting, the temporary ad hoc committee will report back to the Board of Supervisors with a summary of key points and possible suggestions for improving the lives of farm workers.

The meeting is set for Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Hearing Room at the Joseph Centeno Betteravia Government Administration Center, located at 511 Lakeside Parkway in Santa Maria.

Convened by the Farmworker Conditions in Santa Barbara County Temporary Ad Hoc Advisory Committee, chaired by First District Supervisor Das Williams and Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann, this meeting responds to community requests and addresses critical issues impacting farmworkers in Santa Barbara County, as highlighted in a recent public report.

“The need for this meeting became clear after local farmworkers and advocacy groups highlighted ongoing issues impacting farmworker conditions during public comment,” said Supervisor Das Williams, “Their concerns were amplified by the release of the ‘Harvesting Dignity’ report, which calls for improved wages and greater protections for farmworkers. We hope this meeting will be productive for discussing ways to improve farmworker conditions.”

“Agricultural work is hard work and the ag industry is a very important sector in our County. We intend to bring together various experts and stakeholders to further examine the unique labor, health, and housing conditions of farmworkers in our County and to discuss what could improve their lives while sustaining the viability of the agricultural sector in our County,” said Supervisor Joan Hartmann.

The meeting will include expert panels covering a range of topics crucial to understanding and addressing farmworker needs, including: the history of agricultural labor in the U.S., wages, health and safety, housing, and the broader economic landscape of agricultural production in Santa Barbara County. Public comments will follow the panel discussions, allowing attendees to contribute their perspectives and share firsthand experiences.

Live translation services will be available for attendees. The meeting can be watched live on CSBTV Cable Channel 20 and our CSBTV YouTube Channel. Following the event, the Ad Hoc Committee will present a summary of key points to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

This community meeting represents a valuable opportunity for residents, agricultural workers, advocates, and industry stakeholders to work together toward practical, balanced solutions that support both farmworkers and the agricultural industry.