City Partners with Santa Barbara Strings to bring Free Afterschool Program to Buellton Youth

The City of Buellton has awarded a grant to Santa Barbara Strings to provide a 16 week introductory strings course free of charge to Buellton youth aged 5 to 14. The generous grant (a value of over $800 per student), made through the City’s Arts and Culture Program, will provide professional weekly instruction afterschool at the Buellton Rec Center, including either a violin or cello (sized to fit each student) to take home for weekly practice. The Afterschool Early Strings Training Program will begin in January and run through May with a free community performance at the end.

“Our intention is to awaken students’ passion for string music and get them ready to participate in orchestral ensembles in the future,” said violinist Mary Beth Woodruff, Santa Barbara Strings founder and Artistic Director. Board member Kyle Abello added, “We are so excited to be able to offer this unique program to kids in Buellton. Our organization is committed to expanding youth strings education for families of all backgrounds, and we plan to continue to build on these efforts to share the joy of music with more kids across the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Any Buellton families with interested children should go online to www.santabarbarastrings.com and click on “Student Ensembles” to register before the deadline of December 6. Space is limited to 15 students so don’t miss out on this rare opportunity to give your child the gift of music. If you have any questions about the program, please call Kyle Abello at (805)350-8921 or e-mail Santa Barbara Strings at sbstrings@gmail.com.

Santa Barbara Strings is a non-profit organization providing comprehensive training for musicians from ages 4 to 19 in three progressive levels of string orchestras and chamber ensembles. Founded in 2009 by Artistic Director Mary Beth Woodruff, the organization is focused on classical musical education for the string instruments (violin, viola, cello, double bass, and piano) that make up the core of the symphony orchestra. To find out more information or to support youth string education in Santa Barbara County, please visit www.santabarbarastrings.com