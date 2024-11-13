After working on our biggest issue of the year, Best of Santa Barbara®, our Senior Editor Tyler Hayden took a much-needed respite! Traversing across Peru to see beautiful wonders, Hayden was able to relax and enjoy the world after being in the Best of bubble.

Where did you go on your trip to Peru, and how long were you there?

It was incredible. Trip of a lifetime. My friend Steve and I spent 10 days jumping between Lima, Cusco, Aguas Calientes, and Manu National Park. The journey kicked our asses (elevation sickness, 100-percent humidity, and a sprained ankle), which made us feel old but also very much alive. I’d go back in a heartbeat. There’s a lot more to see.

What was your favorite part of the trip? Did you get to visit any historic or famous places on your visit?

Hiking the Inca Trail up to Machu Picchu was for sure a highlight. Finally reaching the Sun Gate and seeing the ancient city spread below us was a moment I’ll never forget. It’s hard to put the majesty and mystery of the place into words — let’s just say there’s a reason it’s one of the Seven Wonders of the World. But to be honest, my favorite part of the trip was exploring the cloud forests and rainforests of Manu. We swam in a tributary of the Amazon, visited a hummingbird sanctuary, and watched families of wooly monkeys swinging from the trees. One night, we grabbed headlamps and rubber boots and picked our way along a muddy trail that ended below a fig tree teeming with fireflies. In the shallow water at our feet were bioluminescent “blue worms” that winked and glowed like starry constellations. Pretty damn transcendent.

What was your Best of Santa Barbara® process like this year? What is the most rewarding part of doing a big project like this?

This was my second year doing Best of Santa Barbara®. It can be a tedious process reaching out to more than 200 businesses, but it’s always fun to deliver good news, and many of the winners are so grateful for the “W.” Hearing their excitement is the best part.

What are some of your personal “Best Of” places around town? Any places you discovered while doing the issue that you’re excited to try?

Some of my personal favorites that didn’t make the list: Maíz Picante; Santa Barbara Shellfish Company; Validation Ale; Haven Barber Shop; the MOXI science museum; Kendall, Rohde, & Associates; and Evergreen Learning Center. I discovered Your Handyman while doing the issue. One of their guys just helped me with a home project, and he couldn’t have been nicer or quicker about it. I’m also stoked to try the new Lama Dog/Sama Sama spot on Upper State.

What was the first thing you did when you got back to California? How have you been relaxing since getting back?

I missed my wife and kid a lot, so I hunkered down with them my first couple of days back. The overall post-vacation bliss lasted about a week before the cold water of emails and errands hit me in the face. But I am still hanging onto some of the self-discovery and appreciation for the big, beautiful world out there that comes from an international adventure.

Now that you’re back, what is your next project going to be? Is there a story you’re excited to start up?

Schools of Thought is our next special issue that I’m overseeing, then the Gift Guide. I’m also working on a couple of Indy Parenting stories, as well as an update on the conspiracy and fraud charges against private detective Craig Case.