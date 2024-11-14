Deadline to Participate in Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Approaching

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club is planning for another memorable Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade coming up on Saturday, December 7th, at 6 pm. Proudly presented by Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, Fuel Depot, Toyota of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Honda, and Anna’s Bakery, this year’s parade promises to be a spectacular celebration, bringing the community together like never before.

There’s still time to be part of the magic, but don’t wait — the deadline to register for the parade is November 22nd! Whether you’re a local business, school, sports team, or community organization, this is your chance to join the fun and showcase your holiday spirit. We encourage everyone to get involved in this cherished community tradition.

In addition to parade participants, we’re also in need of more volunteers to help make this event a success. Volunteers are essential in helping with a wide variety of tasks, including acting as parade monitors. We warmly welcome anyone who wants to lend a hand—whether you’re available for the whole evening or a few hours. Your support is invaluable and deeply appreciated!

This year’s parade will feature enchanting floats, lively musical performances, dynamic dance groups, and spirited participants, making it a magical evening that you won’t want to miss. It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents and visitors alike to unite, embrace the joy of wholesome hometown fun, and celebrate the season in the heart of Old Town Goleta.

Attendees will enjoy the stunning lighting of new shooting star displays, courtesy of the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club. These dazzling lights and colorful garlands will illuminate the night as darkness falls, adding a magical touch to the evening.

This year, we are proud to honor the Earl Marion Hill, Jr. family as the 2024 Parade Grand Marshals, celebrating their deep connection to the Goleta Valley since 1874. With a rich history in agriculture and community involvement, the Hill family has made significant contributions that continue to resonate in Goleta today. Their enduring legacy reflects the spirit and culture of our vibrant community.

The Hill family’s roots in Goleta began with George Washington Hill, who acquired land in 1874 and established a foundation for generations of agricultural development. His legacy was furthered by L. Delenno Hill, who cultivated a thriving citrus ranch and played a pivotal role as a founding director of the Goleta Lima Bean Growers Association. This deep commitment to the land and the community has not only helped shape Goleta’s identity but also continues to inspire future generations.

For more information on how to get involved and to celebrate the joy of the season, please visit www.goletaholidayparade.org or email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com. Join us in creating a memorable experience for all!

We want to express our gratitude to our Presenting Sponsors, Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, Fuel Depot, Toyota of Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara Honda, and Anna’s Bakery. We also extend our thanks to our Diamond Sponsors, Cox Communications and Boone Graphics; our Platinum Sponsors, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Special Technologies Lab; our Gold Sponsor, American Riviera Bank; and our Silver Sponsor, Kona Ice of Santa Barbara. The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club invites any future sponsors of this year’s parade.