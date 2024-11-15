The Independent’s story about Crushcakes is misleading and leaves out important information. It is fomenting anger and fear about Trump supporters.

A big part of the story was left out — the owner of Crushcakes first posted on Instagram that anyone who voted for Trump was not welcome in her restaurant; a deleted Instagram then told everyone “let them eat dicks” via a cake she decorated. Her message: “If you voted for a convicted rapist, a known racist who led an insurrection and wants to take away the rights of women, LGBTQ+ and other marginalized communities, then Crushcakes is not for you.” She told Trump supporters they weren’t welcome, and now she’s playing victim.

Why would your publication want to keep the Santa Barbara community divided and fearful, hating each other? Shouldn’t you use your platform to try to bring people together? This article needs to be edited or taken down.