UC Santa Barbara Men’s Soccer Draws UCLA for NCAA Tournament First Round Match on Thursday

After a heartbreaking loss in the Big West Tournament final the UC Santa Barbara men’s soccer team received a new lease on life with an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament.

The Gauchos will play at UCLA in a first round match on Thursday, Nov. 21 beginning at 7 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN+.

This is UC Santa Barbara’s 15th trip to the NCAA Tournament, where they have a 21-12-2 overall record. The Gauchos reached the National Championship game in 2004 and won it all in 2006 with a 2-1 victory over UCLA..

Headlining the Gauchos’ talented roster is Big West Offensive Player of the Year Alexis Ledoux, who scored 14 goals this season and contributed 33 total points, cementing himself as one of the most explosive offensive weapons in the country.

Senior midfielder Mikkel Goeling garnered All-Big West First Team honors and freshman Calle Molleberg was named All-Big West Second Team. Another freshman standout midfielder Manu Duah flashed excellent poise and skill early in the season before missing a big chunk of the season due to injury. He is now back in the lineup.

The Gauchos enter the NCAA Tournament with an 11-5-4 overall record

UCLA enters the season with a 7-5-6 overall record and have been battle hardened by a Big Ten schedule that featured ten games against ranked teams.

The highlight of the Bruins’ regular season was a 2-1 victory over the NCAA Tournament No. 1 overall seed Ohio State.