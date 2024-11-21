Appeal Filed over Decision to Replace Stone Pines with Live Oaks on Santa Barbara’s Anapamu Street

The saga continues in the tree-laden tale of East Anapamu Street, where community members have decided to appeal an October 23 decision by the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Commission to replant the street’s fallen Italian stone pines with coast live oaks instead. Italian stone pines have lined and shaded the street since the early 1900s, but overgrown roots, fungal infections, and damage to sidewalks have caused city officials and residents to reconsider whether replanting the same species would be the right option.

In October, the Street Tree Advisory Committee (STAC) said no, and Parks and Rec. agreed that future plantings should be of the coast live oak species. However, community concern over the Italian stone pines’ landmark status remains. In 1997, the City Council gave 79 stone pines lining Anapamu landmark status, but only 46 of them have lasted the test of time, evading disease and strong storms.

The appellants — Richard Closson, Cheri Rae, and Emma Brinkman — contend in their October 30 letter that the Parks and Recreation Commission does not have the authority to establish or revoke landmark status for the pines; only City Council can make this decision.

However, prior to the Parks and Rec.’s decision, the City Attorney’s Office found that the wording of the landmark resolution bestows the status onto each individual tree as opposed to the whole species. As such, when an Italian stone pine falls or must be cut down due to safety concerns, it loses its landmark status.

The appellants are also calling into question the city’s compliance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), arguing that the redesignation project must undergo a full environmental review before moving forward.

The matter will be brought before the City Council at its January 14, 2025, meeting.