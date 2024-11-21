In regard to the letter “Not One Bench,” I understand Béla Nuss’s frustration about nowhere to sit at the library’s new outdoor plaza. I feel the same way when I come out of Cottage Hospital after my doctor appointment or treatments to take the bus home. Nowhere to sit at the bus stop.

I know these are two separate entities, but in front of the hospital, no bench!

As far as the library and city, they have to spend more money on whether or not State Street will open or stay shuttered. Does anybody remember the Christmas parade down State Street?