Lompoc Area Sees Two Major Crashes in Two Days

The Lompoc area saw two major crashes this week that injured seven people, including three critically, and resulted in the deaths of two young girls.

The first crash occurred on Wednesday at 3:51 p.m., when a California Highway Patrol officer attempted to pull over the driver of a speeding Infiniti sedan in the area of Harris Grade and Rucker roads near Vandenberg Village, according to CHP. A high-speed pursuit on the northbound side of the Harris Grade ended when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and collided with an oak tree with enough force to tear the car in half.

A CHP officer arriving at the scene found two young girls, a 3-year-old and 7-month-old, had been killed in the crash. The driver, 23-year-old Cuyama resident Brian Hernandez-Cervantes, was moderately injured. He was arrested and charged with suspicion of murder, child endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, and reckless driving causing injury. He was booked into Santa Barbara County’s Main Jail on no bail. Hernandez-Cervantes is scheduled to be arraigned in Santa Maria on November 25.

After the Infiniti collided with the tree, the rear half hit a southbound Toyota Equinox but did not injure the driver.

While authorities have not released the names of the girls killed in the crash, a GoFundMe page has been set up on behalf of the victims’ family to help cover funeral expenses. As of Friday, it had raised $21,488 of its $15,000 goal.

The following day, November 21, a multi-vehicle crash involving four cars on Highway 1 sent six people to the hospital, including three in critical condition, and shut down the northbound lanes.

The crash occurred at around 4:45 p.m. near the Santa Lucia Canyon Road offramp, according to CHP.

Of the six injured in the wreck, three suffered major injuries, one was moderately injured, and two received minor injuries, said Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck, who noted that one victim had to be extricated from a vehicle. Four patients were taken by ambulance to Marian Hospital ER in Santa Maria, while a fifth was taken to Lompoc Valley Medical Center. The sixth victim had to be airlifted by CalStar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s ER, according to Safechuck.

The identities and current conditions of the victims have not been released.

CHP is investigating both collisions and asks anyone with additional information to call the Buellton Area CHP office at (805) 691-6160.

Update: Since this story first appeared, charges against Hernandez-Cervantes were filed, his bail of $2 million was set to “no bail,” and an arraignment date was made.