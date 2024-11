Many reasons have been offered for the defeat of the Democratic Presidential ticket on November 5. But the simple fact remains that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz offered decency to the American voters, and a majority of us rejected it. This outcome does not bode well for the future of our country.

