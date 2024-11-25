SDRI Celebrates National Diabetes Awareness Month Reinforcing Focus to Improve Lives Through Research, Education, and Clinical Care

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (November 22, 2024) — In recognition of National Diabetes Awareness Month, Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) reaffirms its mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through innovative research, patient-centered education, and compassionate clinical care.

This November, SDRI aims to raise awareness about diabetes and its impact on millions of lives.

“In 1922, right here in Santa Barbara, the first major breakthrough for people living with diabetes was made,” said Elizabeth Thompson, SDRI’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our Founder, Dr. William Sansum, manufactured and provided insulin to his patients, dramatically changing health outcomes and injecting hope about the possibility of living a long life for millions. From that day forward, at SDRI our commitment to advancing diabetes research has been at the heart of everything we do.”

SDRI’s pioneering research programs focus on developing and refining the devices people living with diabetes need to optimize their health, testing the efficacy of new medicines and innovative technologies that rapidly help individuals manage their glucose, all the while ensuring safety, working toward systems that easier to use and more compact than ever before. Education and access are central to the mission, and we provide targeted, often bilingual, educational programs to help patients and families understand diabetes management and empower them to make informed choices. Our clinics, focused on high-risk pregnancy, children and teens, adaptive psychological services, and other at-risk individuals, provide first rate clinical care, by qualified, diverse team members.

“During National Diabetes Awareness Month, we celebrate the resilience of individuals living with diabetes and highlight the impactful research we’re conducting at SDRI to help people not just manage their diabetes, but thrive,” said Dr. Kristin Castorino, VP of Clinical Research and Senior Investigator at SDRI. “Our clinical research is grounded in evidence-based science, driving innovative treatments and strategies that empower individuals to achieve optimal health and quality of life while living with diabetes.”

For more information on SDRI’s mission-driven programs, ongoing research, and how to support this work, visit www.sansum.org.