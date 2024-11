Thank you for applauding my professional emergence over a 30-year stretch, thank you for endorsing me in home ownership, for nodding approvingly as I raised a child in this community, for smiling at my foibles, for tolerating my errors and helping me ease into the wisdom of aging. May your Thanksgiving table be blessed!

