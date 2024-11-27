Introducing IVCSD’s Civic Leaders Initiative

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA— The Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is thrilled to announce the launch of the Civic Leaders Initiative: The Intersection of Local Government and Community Advocacy, a transformative, free seven-week course aimed at equipping community members with the skills and knowledge to become effective leaders and changemakers. This program will run from January 16 to February 27, 2025. Interpretation services will be available for Spanish-speaking community members.

The Civic Leaders Initiative (CLI) is designed for individuals eager to make a lasting impact in Isla Vista and beyond. From students to long-term residents, participants will explore the intersection of local governance, community advocacy, and grassroots leadership through interactive lessons and discussion.

“The Civic Leaders Initiative is more than just a class—it’s a movement,” said Myah Mashhadialireza, IVCSD Community Programs and Engagement Director. “We’re empowering participants to advocate for their community’s needs and learn how to make lasting changes, ensuring Isla Vista remains a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable place to live.”

Applications Open: November 26, 2024

November 26, 2024 Applications Close: December 31, 2024

December 31, 2024 Confirmation: January 3, 2025

January 3, 2025 Classes Begin: January 16, 2025

January 16, 2025 Final Class and Celebration: February 27, 2025

Course Curriculum Highlights

CLI features a comprehensive curriculum, including:

Understanding Local Governance: Master the basics of advocacy by learning how to engage with local government entities. Environmental Advocacy: Explore innovative approaches to waste surplus challenges through beautification and composting initiatives. Creating Safe Third Spaces: Explore how inclusive events and accessible web design transform community culture and public safety. Transportation Advocacy: Dive deeper into sustainable mobility challenges and solutions for Isla Vista. Building Community Engagement: Learn strategies to foster community trust and collaboration.

Each session blends practical skills, community engagement, and actionable steps to drive local impact. Visit our website to complete your application by December 31st and join the very first Civic Leaders Initiative Cohort.

The Isla Vista Community Services District is Isla Vista’s first broad based local government, achieving 47 years of community advocacy for self governance. The IVCSD is empowered to provide eight critical services including public safety, housing mediation, community facilities, parking, graffiti abatement, lighting and sidewalks, and both a municipal advisory council and area planning commission. The Board is composed of five publicly elected directors and two directors appointed by UC Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara.