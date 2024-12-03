I was deeply saddened by the suicide death of the fentanyl addicted woman jailed in Santa Barbara. Obviously the agony of withdrawal was so intense, she preferred death.

Do you know that many fentanyl addictions are created right there in hospitals where people come after accidents or traumas? Yes, that’s right.

People with those addictions are treated like garbage in jails. I wonder why someone wasn’t with her, helping her.

There were 97,000 deaths from fentanyl in the U.S.A. in the last 12 months, according to ChatGPT. The next generation is being decimated, that’s your children, your grandchildren.