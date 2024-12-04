San Marcos High Girls Water Polo Defeats Rival Santa Barbara 14-3

The San Marcos High girls’ water polo team came out on top of an early season matchup against crosstown rival Santa Barbara with a 14-3 victory on Tuesday afternoon.

The Royals boasted a balanced attack led by Charlotte Raisin, who scored a match-high three goals. Eleven San Marcos players scored overall as the Royals cruised to an 8-3 halftime lead and shutout the Dons in the second half.

Freshman Juliana Horton was a bright spot for Santa Barbara as she converted two first half goals to continue her strong start to the season. The Dons have an extremely young roster with no seniors and only three juniors.

With the victory San Marcos improves to 2-0 on the season. Santa Barbara drops to 3-2.

The Dons will travel to the Newbury Park tournament this weekend. San Marcos will host powerhouse programs Mater Dei and Foothill on Saturday at Santa Barbara High.