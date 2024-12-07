Assemblymember Hart to Host Lompoc Hike With Hart Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Assemblymember Hart is hosting his Hike With Hart event in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, California State Parks, and Healthy People Healthy Trails. The event provides an opportunity for constituents to connect with Assemblymember Hart and appreciate one of the many remarkable trails located in Santa Barbara County. All community members are invited to participate in this nature walk with Assemblymember Hart.

WHEN: Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: La Purísima Mission State Historic Park, 2295 Purisima Road, Lompoc, CA 93436. Parking is available in the lot in front of the Visitor Center. Parking passes will be provided to attendees.

WHO: Assemblymember Hart, the Santa Barbara County Trails Council, California State Parks, and Healthy People Healthy Trails.

As a member of the Assembly Water, Parks, and Wildlife Committee, Assemblymember Hart works on policy related to natural resource protection and outdoor recreation. Community members can RSVP for the event at https://a37.asmdc.org/events.