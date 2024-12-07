Attention Non-Profits: Mark Your Calendar to Apply for City of Goleta Grant Funds for Fiscal Year 2025-26

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 4, 2024 – The City of Goleta has approximately $290,000 in grant funds available to non-profits serving Goleta residents through a competitive application process. Beginning Thursday, December 12, 2024, through 5:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2025, online applications will be accepted for the Goleta City Grants and Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) programs. The grant period covers Fiscal Year (FY) 2025-26, beginning July 1, 2025, and ending June 30, 2026.

Mandatory Pre-Application Workshop

A mandatory pre-application workshop will be held in-person and virtually on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. All applicants interested in applying for the Goleta City Grants and/or CDBG funding must attend a pre-application workshop. For your convenience, two different workshops have been scheduled, but attendance to only one workshop is required. To register, please see the links below.

Location (In-Person): Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue)

Date & Time: January 7, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Registration Link: Register Here

Location (Virtual): Zoom

Date & Time: January 7, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8jf9jzRsQJOSabgFI6f3ww

Webinar ID: 862 6984 9509

Passcode: 841405

Goleta City Grants

The City Council has set aside $250,000 for the Goleta City Grant Program for FY 2025-26. Recipients of this grant may receive up to $10,000 for programs that benefit Goleta residents and the general community. Organizations involved in educational and cultural activities, such as music, art, dance, and recreation, as well as Goleta-oriented special events and regional projects that enhance and support the quality of life in Goleta are encouraged to apply.

Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)

Each year, the City of Goleta sets aside a portion of its CDBG funding to support non-profits serving low-income residents, seniors, and those experiencing homelessness. CDBG funds are dispersed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), which strictly regulates the use of these funds. The City of Goleta reserves these funds for agencies that qualify for CDBG funding, serve the goals of the City’s 5-Year Consolidated Plan, and apply for a minimum of $10,000. For FY 2025-26, the City estimates approximately $40,000 will be available for public services.

Applications & Awards

Grant applications for both programs will be accepted online beginning Thursday, December 12 via ZoomGrants. Paper applications will not be accepted. Applications will be reviewed by City of Goleta’s Human Services, Homelessness Issues, and Economic Development Standing Committees, as well as the Parks and Recreation Commission. These groups will evaluate the applications and recommend funding awards to the City Council. The Council then awards the grants at a meeting in the spring, likely in May of 2025.

Please visit https://www.cityofgoleta.org/grants for additional information on both grant programs or contact Cassidy Le Air in the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at (805) 690-5126 or CityGrants@CityofGoleta.org.