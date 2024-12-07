Girls Inc. of Carpinteria Unveils Newly Remodeled Kitchen at Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony During Annual Thanksgiving Feast

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

CARPINTERIA, CA (November 22, 2024) – Girls Inc. of Carpinteria marked a significant milestone on Thursday, November 21, with the grand unveiling of its newly remodeled commercial kitchen during its cherished annual Thanksgiving Feast. Made possible by a $335,000 grant from the County of Santa Barbara – the county’s largest investment to date in Carpinteria – the kitchen represents a transformative addition to the organization’s commitment to holistic community support.

The remodeled kitchen will enhance Girls Inc.’s ability to provide fresh, nutritious, and balanced snacks to participants in its out-of-school programs, promoting their overall health and wellness. Additionally, the kitchen increases the capacity of the Community Food Pantry, a 24/7 resource offering fresh, refrigerated, and frozen foods year-round. To date, the Food Pantry has recovered over 100,000 pounds of fresh and shelf-stable food, redistributing it to families throughout our local community.

The Thanksgiving Feast, which followed the ribbon-cutting ceremony, brought nearly 200 community members together in celebration and gratitude. Attendees also left with their own bags full of shelf-stable food and nearly 50 walked away with $50 Albertsons gift cards, graciously donated by The Albertsons Foundation.

“This kitchen is more than just a renovation—it’s a continuation of over 50 years of serving and uplifting our community,” said Jamie Collins, Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. “Thanks to the County of Santa Barbara’s historic investment, we can expand our ability to provide fresh, nutritious food and create meaningful moments like our Thanksgiving Feast and monthly Community Engagement Nights, which bring people together in celebration and gratitude.”

The unveiling of the remodeled kitchen and the hosting of the Thanksgiving Feast reflect Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s unwavering commitment to building a stronger, healthier community through innovative and inclusive programming. These efforts are rooted in the organization’s holistic approach, which prioritizes meeting both immediate and long-term needs of Carpinteria’s families.

“This year, I am thankful for organizations like Girls Inc. of Carpinteria that are bringing children, parents, and the community together to combat hunger, and form healthy eating habits,” said title sponsor of the Thanksgiving Feast, 1st District County Supervisor Das Williams.

The remodeled kitchen and Thanksgiving Feast are vital pieces of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s broader vision: to inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold while uplifting the entire community. With a commitment to inclusivity and equity, the organization continues to break down barriers that hinder academic, social, and economic success, ensuring that every family has the resources they need to flourish.

For updates on Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s upcoming gala and how you can get involved, please visit https://girlsinc-carp.org/.

Girls Inc. of Carpinteria is a member of Girls Inc., a nonprofit organization that inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. Our programming focuses on the development of the whole girl: we deliver life-changing programs and experiences designed to equip girls to overcome serious barriers and grow up healthy, educated, and independent. A combination of long-lasting mentoring relationships, a pro-girl environment and research-based programming prepares girls to lead fulfilling and productive lives and become role models in their community. Girls Inc. of Carpinteria currently serves more than 1100 youth, from Pre-K through 12th grade. To learn more, become a volunteer or offer support, please visit www.girlsinc-carp.org/.