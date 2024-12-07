LEAPing into Lompoc: Community Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for New Children’s Center

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, Calif., December 5, 2024 — On December 5, LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner., a prominent nonprofit committed to supporting families across Santa Barbara County, celebrated the Ribbon Cutting of its new Lompoc Children’s Center at Trinity Church of the Nazarene, addressing a critical childcare gap in the community.

The ceremonial occasion included speeches from LEAP’s Executive Director Lori Goodman, Lead Pastor Travis Caldeira of Trinity Church, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Congressman Salud Carbajal’s Representative Esmeralda Estrada, Lompoc City Councilmember Jeremy Ball, and State Senator Monique Limón. Attendees were then treated to informative tours and a BBQ lunch.

“This partnership is a shining example of trust. This ceremony celebrates two organizations coming together to bless a community they both love” said Lead Pastor Travis Caldeira of Trinity Church.

LEAP looks forward to welcoming students in 2025, providing much needed childcare to the community. Currently, only 7% of children ages 0-2 and 62% of children ages 3-5 in Lompoc have access to licensed early childhood education spaces, according to the Lompoc Early Learning Project. LEAP has invested nearly $800,000 in renovating the facility, creating a state-of-the-art early childhood education center that will open up 58 childcare spaces for children ages 3 months to 5 years old in Lompoc.

“I am delighted to celebrate LEAP’s momentous jump into Lompoc!” said Joan Hartmann, 3rd District Santa Barbara County Supervisor. “We know that there are not nearly as many quality and accredited early childcare spaces in our County as there is demand for. A lack of quality and accessible childcare spaces has adverse impacts on working families, especially mothers. We also know that access to quality care greatly improves the lives of children. With this new facility, LEAP is helping to uplift Lompoc by bringing their amazing services to the residents here.”

“It is inspiring to see that organizations, such as LEAP, are continuing to move the needle forward on childcare and providing vital wrap around resources for families and to our Central Coast communities” said Congressman Salud Carbajal.

The innovative center features three strategically designed classrooms serving infants, toddlers, and preschoolers. Designed with trauma-informed and evidence-based practices, the facility features carefully crafted playgrounds that prioritize safety and exploration. LEAP prioritizes low adult-to-child ratios and provides rich, engaging educational experiences. It supports dual language learners and offers a comprehensive learning environment that goes beyond traditional childcare.

“This new center represents hope for Lompoc families,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “This center is more than just a building—it’s a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing high-quality, trauma-informed care that supports our community’s young learners. We believe every child deserves an extraordinary start, and with this center, we’re turning that belief into reality.”

“This is a big day for children and families in Lompoc and Santa Barbara County. Currently, there is only space for seven percent of infants who need care in Lompoc. This new campus will help fill this gap in childcare and early education for countless families,” said State Senator Monique Limón. “Thank you to LEAP for your unwavering commitment to supporting children and families throughout Santa Barbara County. I look forward to continuing our partnership in the new year.”

About LEAP

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. mitigates the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma by providing high-quality, trauma-informed child care, comprehensive, culturally sensitive family support, and visionary community leadership.

We envision a community where children are loved, valued, and respected and families are supported to reach their highest potential. For more information, visit www.leapcentralcoast.org