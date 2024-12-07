Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 15 New Custody Deputies

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed 13 new Custody Deputies upon their graduation from the Allan Hancock CORE Custody Deputy Academy, as well as two lateral-entry Custody Deputies. All of these new Custody Deputies were sworn-in by Sheriff Brown on Friday, December 6, 2024, just before the Academy graduation ceremony. The graduating CORE Custody Academy Class #18 included Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Custody Deputies Cameron Binnebose, Benjamin Caudillo, Kimberly Corona-Porras, Ramiro Cortez, Jason Dunn, Hannah Garnica, Isiah Hernandez, Frederick Holland, Alberto Lagunas, Noah Lanier, Ignacio Quevedo Jr IV, Joshua Robinson, Celeste Sedano. The two lateral-entry deputies were Sierra Selby, who previously served as a Sheriff’s Service Technician with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department and as a Juvenile Probation Officer for Los Angeles County, and Andres Vivanco, who previously served as a Jailer with the Lompoc Police Department.

The class of recruits completed 260 hours of instruction. Some of the instruction included emergency planning in a custody facility, report writing, ethics, investigation procedures, classification of inmates, contraband detection, arrest and control, physical training, and Direct Supervision training.

Custody Deputy Lanier was selected as Class Valedictorian, Custody Deputy Binnebose was presented the Santa Maria Elks Lodge Leadership Award, Custody Deputy Robinson was presented the Ron Battles “Most Inspirational” award from the Santa Barbara Deputy Sheriff’s Association, and Custody Deputy Dunn earned the Defensive Tactics award.

If you are interested in career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.