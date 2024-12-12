The Holidays Hit the Freezer Section with Fun Flavors from McConnell’s

There’s a lot of festive flavors floating around this holiday season, and Santa Barbara’s homegrown ice cream king McConnell’s has gotten in the act with a few seasonal favorites as well as some new limited release collaborations.

McConnell’s Baby Got Mac(aroon) | Photo: Courtesy

The most unique and refreshing of the bunch is the new Apple Cider & Cranberry Jam co-branded pints from Martinelli’s and McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream. Everybody’s favorite non-alcoholic apple cider sparkler is infused into McConnell’s sweet cream ice cream and paired with ribbons of McConnell’s house-made, tart cranberry jam for a bright and tasty concoction that’s quite unique. It’s somehow both light and luscious — I’d definitely want this one again (and again).

Also available this holiday season is my longtime favorite Peppermint Stick (a year-round fave that’s oh-so wintery) and Reindeer Tracks (dark chocolate with peppermint candy and chocolate cookies inside). Plus there’s the new limited release Pumpkin Spiced Latte, made from a base of pumpkin ice cream deliciously seasoned with cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice spiked with a hit of espresso and swirls of rich salted caramel. Unlike some of the fake-tasting warm pumpkin spice lattes, the ice-cream version is legitimately rich and tasty.

And, just in time for Hanukkah, there also a limited release version of McConnell’s seasonally specific joint venture with Genghis Cohen — a longtime favorite L.A. spot to hear music and eat great Chinese food. The 2024 collab, Baby Got Mac(aroon), features toasted coconut macaroon cookies, swirled into decadent coconut cream ice cream, and hit with shards of melted, bittersweet Guittard chocolate. Look no further when it’s your turn to bring dessert to the holiday potluck.

See mcconnells.com for scoop shops, retail stores, and delivery options.